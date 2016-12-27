When meeting for a first date after connecting to someone online, it's always wise to choose a public place.

But picking a place to rendez-vous can still be a challenge. Do you start with something casual or make solid dinner plans?

Dating app Clover, through its On-Demand Dating feature, analyzed data from 1.5 millions users across the U.S. to see where people were going on first dates in 2016. The app then came up with the top 30 first date hot spots of the year.

Starbucks came out on top, with Clover finding that women prefer the ability to screen dates quickly over coffee. Men, however, like to meet over dinner at a casual restaurant.

Some of the casual eateries that topped the list included In-N-Out Burger, Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread. Though Chipotle, which was No. 2 last year, dropped to No. 10 this year.



"People want to meet in relaxed environments and tend to avoid fine dining, bars and nightclubs for first dates," according to Clover.

For that reason scenic sites, such as Central Park, Coney Island and Harvard Square, also made the list.

Check out the rest of the top 30 in the infograph below.



