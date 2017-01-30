Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday a proposal to put the protections established by Roe v. Wade into the state constitution, which would ensure abortion remains legal in New York even if the decision is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"We will not allow the progress of the women's movement to be stopped, and we must seize this opportunity to bring the state and the nation forward and stand up for women's health,” Cuomo said.

“Make no mistake, we will always protect the right to choose in New York."

Roe v. Wade, a landmark case in 1973, held that the United States Constitution protects the right of a woman to choose to terminate her pregnancy prior to fetal viability or throughout pregnancy when it is necessary to preserve her life or health.