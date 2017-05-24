New job opening requires you to play with cats all day

Dream job alert: If you love playing with cats all day, and you’re also looking for a career change, then it's time to polish up your dusty resume.

A veterinary clinic located in Dublin, Ireland, has a job opening that involves cuddling adorable kittens for a living. If you're a cat lover, then this could be your dream job.

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic & Cattery is currently searching for a “cat cuddler” to join their team. According to the job listing on their website, you must be a “crazy cat person,” understand “cattitude” and feel “warm and fuzzy” when you pet cats. If that’s you, and you’re looking to relocate to Dublin, Ireland, then you should apply. Even if you're not considering packing up your life and moving overseas, this job might just be what it takes to convince you.

There are some serious requirements for the position that you would need to have to be considered for the job.

From the job listing:

"The ideal candidate must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time."

Check.

via GIPHY

"They need to be softly spoken and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our inpatients."

Check.

via GIPHY

"An ability to understand different types of purring is a distinct added advantage in helping you secure this position with us."

Sure.

If you truly believe this is your lifelong dream, and you’re the purr-fect fit for this job – don’t hesitate to apply. We can't say you'll have stiff competition since the requirements involve being warm and fuzzy, but we foresee a huge stack of applications in this clinic's future.

Right Meow!

via GIPHY