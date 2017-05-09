Free Haagen-Dazs ice cream: The scoop on how to get yours

Everything tastes better when it’s free, and it’s Häagen-Dazs’ turn to give away its ice cream.

The Bronx-born ice cream brand will its annual Free Cone Day on Tuesday, May 9, when you can visit participating Häagen-Dazs shops from 4-8 p.m. to receive one free scoop of ice cream or sorbet in a cup, sugar cone or cake cone. Find the nearest location to your free scoop here.

This year, the promotion is also helping out a community that could use more support: bees. One-third of crops worldwide depend on bees, including the almonds in Häagen-Dazs’ Rocky Road, the coconut in their Toasted Coconut Caramel and the raspberries in their sorbet.

Since 2008, Häagen-Dazs has donated over $1 million to support honeybee research, and the company is encouraging everyone to play a role in supporting pollinators by planting native wildflowers. If you’re in New York and want to see just how spectacular these vital blooms can be, check out Fort Tryon Park. You can find which plants are native to your state at the University of Texas’ Wildflower Center.