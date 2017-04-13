Is your nearest McDonald's McFlurry machine broken? New app lets you know before you go

McDonald’s is notorious for having a broken McFlurry machine just when you’re craving the blended frozen treat the most. But a new app hopes to save you from suffering that disappointment and hanger that usually comes with it.

Like Waze, the user-generated traffic app that warns you of any road issues such as accidents or police activity, Ice Check users will give status updates on McDonald’s McFlurry machines, “so if you see something — say something!” the app urges on its website. After all, no one knows the severity of dessert disappointment quite like a fellow McFlurry lover.

But Ice Check, which is scheduled to launch on April 14, is also looking to involve McDonald’s franchisees in the app. The creators will give franchisees the opportunity to offer deals and promotions as well as give them the chance to learn what their customers want and when. Yes, that means instead of hitting the drive-thru only to find out the machine is broken, you could soon pull up to your favorite frozen treat at a delicious discount.

Issues with McDonald's ice cream machines are a long-standing problem. They're so frequent, in fact — as is the social media backlash — that the fast-food giant recently unveiled plans to replace the current machines with new ones that have fewer parts, require shorter cleaning times and will have the ability to dispense more ice cream flavors, The Wall Street Journal reported last month.

The current machines need roughly four hours for cleaning — and that is way too long when you’re hankering for an Oreo McFlurry or a vanilla soft-serve cone, at least if you ask us.