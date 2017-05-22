Michelle Obama packs her lunch every day — and she's sharing her go-to recipe

If you’re anything like us, your arsenal of lunch staples has some starring cast members: simple sandwiches, grilled anything plus veggies and rice, last night’s dinner leftovers reinvented with some extra hits of hot sauce. When do your taste buds tire of your signature potato salad, anyway? Never. And it turns out, former first lady Michelle Obama is a creature of lunchtime habit, as well.

In the latest issue of People, Mrs. Obama revealed to the magazine that she’s a fan of venturing to SoulCycle by her office to squeeze in a sweat session, and she brings a healthy lunch to work every day and “carries [it] from home in an insulated bag” — hey, just like us! After a relaxing vacation in the Caribbean's peaceful and pristine British Virgin Islands (they’re about a 45-minute flight from Puerto Rico) earlier this year, the couple has been back in action, living and working in Washington, D.C. At their new office in D.C.’s West End, Mrs. Obama spends lunch breaks laughing over viral videos (cute dog clips, anyone?), catching up with co-workers, and eating her family’s signature chili, a regular in her lunchbox rotation.

The protein-rich turkey chili is a savory mix of ground meat, green pepper, onion and tomatoes, dusted with a mix of spices like cumin, chili powder, turmeric and more. For the record, they’re liberal about handing out the Obama chili recipe if you want to give it a go.

Intrigued? Former President Obama has praised the chili as "[having] the right amount of bite, the right amount of oomph in it,” and even having sinus-clearing properties. While we can’t attest to its ability at alleviating nasal congestion, we can say the secret weapon — a few splashes of red wine vinegar — adds a crisp, acidic bite and tangy punch that goes a long way.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to go food shopping.