Your dream of not paying rent could come true with SpareRoom contest

SpareRoom, an online service that brings roommates together, held a contest last year offering two applicants the chance to live in a $8 million apartment in the West Village for $1 a month.

Now, CEO Rupert Hunt wants to pay your rent at the apartment of your choosing for a year. You don’t even have to move!

The Live Rent Free contest runs through mid-July and is open to everyone, according to SpareRoom, and the winner – someone with a roomie, of course – can spend the money however he or she wants. Would you rather travel than pass the green to your landlord? Totally OK. Your landlord might prefer you pay up instead of playing in Palau, but the contest is a blind drawing, so you are free to decide how to spend or save the bounty.

“Not everyone wants to live in Manhattan, but that doesn’t mean that people don’t deserve a chance to follow their dreams,” Hunt said. “That’s why, instead of launching another search for new roommates, I’m going to extend the opportunity across the U.S. in the hope that living rent-free can make someone else’s dream come true.”

Hunt is in the final few weeks of his time with his roommates Cyrus Schenck and Jacob Castaldi before he heads back to the United Kingdom.

Hunt said having two American roommates, entrepreneurs like him who "work hard and play hard," helped him adjust to life in New York City and wade through American slang.

“The benefits of having two great friends, I’ve had a lot of lessons on the culture difference in our language,” Hunt said with a laugh. “I was talking about one thing, and they thought we were talking about something else.”

Schenck and Castaldi used their time with Hunt to work on their businesses. Schenck is the founder of RENOUN Skis, and Castaldi is the co-founder of Attingo/Ivory Ella.

“This is one of the best things about it,” Hunt explained. “It would just be a random conversation, but we all ended up working from the apartment. It felt like a startup office – if one of us would have an issue, we’d all be brainstorming.”

Hunt said using his own roommate-finding service affirmed what he learned in London, where SpareRoom began. By using videos instead of messages to “meet” prospective roommates, the process was quicker and more accurate.

“With video, it’s like ‘Oh, you’re exactly how I imagined,’” Hunt said.

To enter the Live Rent Free contest, visit http://www.spareroom.com/liverentfree/, and earn extra entries by sharing the competition.