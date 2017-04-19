Hampton mansions you can only dream of renting for the summer

These six Hampton mansions you can only dream of renting are jaw-dropping. These Hampstom homes will cost you thousands, that's right thousands, of dollars to rent for just one night, and while not all of us can afford to spend a summer in one, we can all dream. From mansions that sit on an acre of land to villas steps from a private beach, this is what it feels like to shop for a summer home like a Kardashian.

1. Montauk Oceanfront Estate, Montauk, Long Island, NY - $8,000 a night

This oceanfront estate on Long Island’s eastern tip is a five bedroom, seven bath mansion sat on 1.5 acres of land and has ocean views from almost every window. The open floor plan is complete with cathedral ceilings, a beautiful open staircase, a wet bar for six, eat-in chef’s kitchen, dining area and a movie theater. The house is full of floor to ceiling windows that pull light into every room. Outside there’s a gunite pool and spa that overlooks the ocean and private beach space, a two-car garage, outdoor shower and 3,000 square feet of porch and patio space. If that’s not enough, there’s an equally beautiful guest house with an additional bath.

2. Georgia Pond Mansion, East Hampton, Long Island, NY - $7,217 a night

This 13,000 square foot home is full of modern amenities that bring the tradition of Long Island country homes into modern day. The new construction has three grand master suites, three ensuite bedrooms, two ensuite staff bedrooms with a living area, and seven full bathrooms. The mansion opens up to a three-level sculpted staircase that invites you into endless space filled with a 20-seat movie theater, five fireplaces, an “oversized” gym, and a library with a wine room (emphasis on “room”). Outside there’s a heated gunite pool, spa and tennis courts. The most extravagant part though? It’s a savant smart home. You can control every aspect of the house from your phone from light to custom music when you walk in the door.

3. Villa Florencia, Bridgehampton, Long Island, NY - $7,075 a night

There are 11 bedrooms found in the main space and quest house here are so large they’re accompanied with their living space complete with a fireplace and chandeliers. Three floors of luxury are stretched over 15,000 square feet and are beautifully crafted in an elegant and classic style. A gated entry way opens up to a long driveway that leads to an estate home to amenities such as an all-weather tennis courts, an “oversized” heated gunite pool, expansive receptions rooms with fireplaces, a library, movie theater, staff quarters, wine cellar, sauna and a full gym. It’s basically your own country club.

4. Villa Samantha, Sag Harbor, Long Island, NY – $3,575 a night

Relax on a mahogany deck, Danish brick patio and a beautiful gunite heated pool. This villa in Sag Harbor has five bedrooms and is steps to a private beach. This property is extravagant yet manages to not be over-whelming. The four and half bathrooms are of Carrara marble and polished chrome. The modern kitchen is straight out of a fantasy and the fresh and modern living spaces are complete with fireplaces to die for. Multiple dining areas and an open air deck on the roof are a dream space for enjoying summer family time and a step-out balcony from the master bedroom that overlooks the pool is perfect for relaxation.

5. Southampton Getaway, Southampton, Long Island, NY – $3,075 a night

A modern décor takes over this house on the inside while a classic Hampton’s style radiates from the outdoor space. The backyard in this Hampton house could make anyone never want to leave. The beautiful heated pool and spa area is privatized by tall trimmed hedges and surrounded by lush grass. Outdoor entertaining would be a dream in a shaded patio and secluded dining and BBQ area. On the inside, the main house is host to five bedrooms including a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom set with double sinks and soak in tub.

6. Southampton Private Cottage, Water Mill, Long Island, NY – $6,475

This intimate chic cottage is newly renovated and has a beautiful outdoor oasis. The backyard patio and pool look straight out of a home magazine. While inside space is smaller here, there is a bungalow for guests. The main house features an eat-in kitchen, master bedroom and newly furnished living room. This “little getaway” is a cottage fit for luxury.

