A delicious deal in Dorchester

If you want a taste of the Dorchester's famed Baker Chocolate empire without giving in to your sweet tooth, you're in luck: a stunning Colonial Revival home that was built on the massive estate of Baker Chocolate tycoon Walter Baker is officially on the market - and it's even undergone a recent price cut.

Located on Upland Avenue in the heart of Melville Park, the three-bed, two-and-a-half bath home was originally priced at $1.15 million, but was just cut to $995,000. According to property maps from 1874, the home, which was built in 1876, is located on the estate of Walter Baker, a descendant of the company's creator, James Baker. But it wasn't the Baker family who lived in the house; the property was built for the Moulton family. Walter Baker owned the entire span of Upland Avenue, in addition to all of Paisley Park and Intervale Park, which is now named Centervale Park.

Deisgned by Luther C. Greenleaf, the home has been meticulously restored to its Victorian beauty, embracing the updated living spaces necessary for modern life. Inside the foyer, original oak woodwork leads upstairs via the twisted baluster grand staircase. A chef's kitchen with a Viking five-burner stove, Sub-Zero refrigerator and Bosch appliances are accompanied by a wine refrigerator and granite countertops.

On the second floor, the spacious master suite features a private dressing room, two fireplaces, a deck and spa bath. The third floor has two additional bedrooms, as well as a full bath and kitchen. The fenced-in property is placed on almost one-half of an acre, just two blocks from the Shawmut MBTA stop.

"Where can you find anything like this in Boston proper?" says realtor Leslie Mackinnon of Gibson Sotheby's in Boston. "It's convenient to the city as well- 5 minutes to the red Line T- you can be in Downtown Boston in 10 minutes."

There is one twist: the unit for sale is technically one of three condos in the estate, meaning it's listed as both a multi and single family home. However, it's by far the largest unit, spanning 4360-square-feet, three floors,and eleven rooms.

By 1910, the home was purchased by Frances Meisel, according to the Dorchester Athenaeum. He was the president of the Meisel Press and Manufacturing Co., which was then housed at 944 Dorchester Avenue, and has since become the DNA Lofts.

"The value at $228 a square foot, compared to approximately $650 in South Boston is remarkable," says Mackinnon. "Savvy buyers see the value in Dorchester and are quickly appreciating the stunning architecture, vibrant walkable neighborhoods and communities me the great proximity to the city and all points south."