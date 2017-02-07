Let’s call it the best trend we’ve seen so far. The Council for Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) are distributing free hot pink pins that state “Fashion Stands with Planned Parenthood” during this NYFW. More than 40 CFDA members (including Diane von Furstenberg, Prabal Gurung and Public School) will be wearing these pins and incorporating them into their runway looks, while the organization plans to give out even more pins to guests, models and press passing to and from shows throughout the week (Feb. 9-16).
Each pin features a magnetic backing (as to not puncture fabric, of course) and comes with a card explaining Planned Parenthood’s mission statement, the importance of their services and urging wearers to donate. The CFDA hopes supporters will snap on a pin throughout the duration of the week while street style photography and social media posts are at an all-time high. While the CFDA won’t be donating to Planned Parenthood directly via this initiative, they hope the awareness will show a representation of solidarity across the industry.
If you aren't lucky to receive a pin via show invite or handout, WWD notes you may be able to snag one across select fashion week locations (think: Skylight Clarkson Square) starting Feb. 9.