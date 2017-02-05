And you thought scoring Hamilton tickets was hard. Try getting your hands on one of the cool t-shirts or sweatshirts that are part of a new collaboration between Jasmine Cephas Jones and Lou & Grey.

The actress, best known for playing the dual roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the Broadway phenomenon, teamed up with the retailer for a limited-edition line of chilled-out t-shirts, sweatshirts and necklaces that’s pretty much sold out. (Act fast, you can still score some of the jewelry which is crafted by the Brooklyn brand, Widen).

The collaboration was a perfect fit. After all Jones, a busy rising star — you’ll see her singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl with her fellow Schuyler sisters, Phillipa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry, and starring on the final season of HBO’s “Girls” — knowns the importance of a good off-duty look.

Each night after getting off stage she would immediate toss the huge bustles and corsets she wore during her almost two year run on Hamilton for “very comfortable clothing.”

The capsule — vintage inspired tops ($45-$75) and delicate necklaces ($185-$240) with phrases like “Brooklyn Original,” “Track 1 Side A,” “Love Will Conquer” and “Groove Baby” — showcase her casual cool style and Brooklyn roots.

Below, the 27-year old tells us about her new style obsession and the importance of phrases like “Love Will Conquer.”

How do you describe your personal style?

My personal style changes from day to day. I just cut my hair, so I'm into a lot of cool hats. I’m really in love with my red beret. I wear it everywhere. I never leave my house without my black combat boots. I love a ripped jean, with a turtleneck or a big button up shirt. This all sounds super casual, but I love to dress up as well.

Whose style do you admire?

I love Sophia Loren. She is such a great actress that was always proud of her curves and showed that through her fashion. She is a strong fierce woman with no apologies. On the red carpet or just walking down the street she was always herself, and it came out in her clothing.

Why did you chose phrases like “Love Will Conquer” and “Groove Baby” for the line?

After the first meeting with Lou & Grey, we decided on different subjects that we wanted to include in the collection. So I went home and wrote down a huge list of words. That’s where “Groove Baby” came into play. “Groove baby” just means finding your own groove and your individuality. Also accepting who you are. Walking to your own groove. “Love Will Conquer” came later. There’s a lot going on in the world right now. We need so much love and positivity to keep us going. It’s always there for us — we just have to remember.