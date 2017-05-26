Lou & Grey’s ‘Girl Talk’ series is a powwow of the female mind

Nothing beats a good girl talk session. Lou and Grey know this.

The women’s clothing store known for their sporty and loungey streetwear is on a mission to inspire women to get creative and kickstart their careers — through real conversations with powerful women.

Since January, the company has been hosting a series of free talks with some of the most inspiring lady bosses around, among them entrepreneurs, authors, designers and chefs in their pastel pink fifth avenue store.

These women divulge their life stories, share how they got to where they are now, the challenges they’ve faced along the way, how they stay grounded and even, dole out advice they have for women who are looking to carve out their own success.​

It all began when Audrey Gelman and Lauren Kassan, founders of the woman-only co-working space, The Wing, kickstarted the series. The two spoke about pushing themselves out of their comfort zone, dealing with criticism and something they had to learn the hard way: that being too hard on yourself can be detrimental.

They’ve since interviewed Julie Houts, Caroline Hurley, and during their next session on May 30th, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Frey Estreller and Natasha Case, the female entrepreneurs behind CoolHaus.

Of course, it’s more than just a one-sided dialogue. Once the chatting is over, the audience is invited to pose some questions of their own — and who doesn’t want free advice from women who are killing it?

To sign up for the next discussion, or to read recaps of previous interviews go to: www.louandgrey.com/girltalk ​