Pornhub data reveals 'pregnancy porn' searches are on the rise

Recent research has proved that “MILF” porn is a very popular keyword search on Mother’s Day, but “pregnancy porn” is steadily becoming more and more popular each year.

The number crunchers on the Insights team at Pornhub recently compiled data to show the increase in popularity of “pregnancy porn” on their popular adult entertainment site. Pregnancy porn or ”preggophilia,” is becoming something people are into.

Their statisticians have discovered that pregnancy-related keyword searches have increased by almost 20% in the United States since 2014, with the highest number of searches taking place in March this year. According to their research, “pregnant” as a single search term on their site is ranked 107th when it comes to the most popular searches on the site from users in the United States next to “redhead” and “babysitter.”

According to the data, other popular searches related to this taboo topic include “get me pregnant” and “pregnant wife.” Some of the least popular related searches according to their findings are “wants to get pregnant” and “pregnant masturbation.”

Women’s Interest

Pornhub’s data also shows that women are 27% more likely to search for pregnancy-related porn when compared to men. Several studies have suggested women are watching more and more these days in general — especially on mobile devices. Women between the ages of 25 and 34-years-old are more likely to search for pregnancy-related porn compared to all other age groups, according to Pornhub. For men, the most pregnant-related searches come from the 35 to 44-year-old age group.

Those age ranges make sense when looked at in context to when people hit life milestones, like having a baby. NPR reported that the average age women have their first child has risen to 26.3 according to the National Center for Health Statistics. In 2003, the average age for women to have their first child was 25.2, according to a National Vital Statistics Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On the other hand, the average age of men fathering children is 32 years old, but it’s not uncommon for men to enter fatherhood for the first time at later stages in life.

Pregnant porn searches by state

According to Pornhub’s data, North Dakota has the most pregnancy-related porn searches on their site, followed by folks in Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Vermont, all of which fall on a list of the ten most fertile states in the U.S.

Their research also shows Hawaii, California, Nevada, New Jersey and Florida show the least interest in this subject.