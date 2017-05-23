Finally, a service that creates your perfect wedding hashtag

Chances are, if you’ve been dating someone for, oh, more than six months in this modern era, you’ve already toyed with some wedding hashtag ideas. #MeetTheCrazies, anyone? Sure, it’s a little insane, but it’s also fun to daydream. Or maybe, you know, you’re planning a wedding and coming up dry for inspiration. Maybe you simply want to help a friend with a serious case of writer’s block. Behold: The Hashtag Test.

Powered by The Black Tux, a suit rental company for men on their big day (or those serving as groomsmen), proms or other special events, the new service launched today. "People can go crazy over their wedding hashtags, so we thought we'd fan the flames a bit by creating a tongue-in-cheek, internet-based compatibility test for you and your significant other,” says Matt Gierl, VP of growth at The Black Tux.

The easy-to-use site works as a wedding hashtag generator where you enter your first and last names and let rhyme comparisons run across thousands of prewritten wedding hashtags. It then gives you a hashtag and a “compatibility score” based on how your names mash up. (For what it’s worth, the names of my beau of more than five years and myself were met with “Hmmm...that's a pretty mediocre hashtag. Maybe try someone else?”) Worth noting: If you add or remove middle names or nicknames, your results will vary. Curious to see what kind of magic (and hashtag hilarity) this inventive machine is capable of?

Here's an example for John Cena and Nikki Bella:

If you’re planning a wedding, try it for yourself and breathe a sigh of relief knowing you can perhaps free up approximately 4,136 hours of your life from wedding hashtag brainstorming to — gasp — actually get back to writing your vows.