Delta helps you trick more people to swiping right on your Tinder profile

As any seasoned adventurer knows, there are many benefits to traveling the globe -- but it could also have a positive impact on your dating life. Or at least your Tinder stats. In fact, singles who show a love for travel are more likely to be swiped right on the popular dating app.

Well, now, even if you can’t make it to the Swedish hinterlands or swing that July 4th getaway this summer, Delta is coming to your rescue. They’re helping you hack your Tinder profile so that you can pack your summer schedule with dates.

This summer, the award-winning airline is partnering with Tinder to help you compete with all the baby tiger cradling and mountain summiting profile pics on the swiping behemoth. Located on buzzy Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg, they’ve commissioned a collection of impressive murals by illustrator Andrew Rae, so you can get a makeshift (or tongue-in-cheek, depending on your level of digital enthusiasm) #TravelGoals shot in front of the Eiffel Tower, London phone booths, or Dutch tulips.

The entire setup has been orchestrated to celebrate Delta flying to more destinations than any other airline in New York City. The vibrant paintings feature nine envy-inducing hot spots: Honolulu, Paris, Los Angeles, Pisa, London, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Moscow and Zurich.

Ready to pick your backdrop? The walls will remain up until mid-summer, and on June 17, Delta will give you a legup in swiping right with potential mates with a professional photographer taking headshots in front of the destination walls.

Delta also commissioned another wall in the middle of Brooklyn's Smorgasburg, which will be on display throughout the summer. Designed by illustrator Hide Your Kids, the painting invites you to "Go Where Your Food Is From,” a buzz-phrase any locavore can get behind.

Delta’s Painted Wall series is the latest campaign for Delta's “New York Is Go” initiative, tipping their hat to the airline’s New York travelers, and its status as the city’s number-one airline. Here’s to hoping we can still meet someone the old-fashioned way on our next flight: The serendipitous beauty of sitting next to that intriguing guy or gal and — gasp — talking to them.