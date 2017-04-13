Heartbroken mom shares final moment with brave 4-year-old son with cancer

Two months after losing her 4-year-old son to childhood cancer, Maryland mom Ruth Scully shared her gut-wrenching final moments with him in a Facebook post that has gone viral.

It has been “two months since we’ve snuggled. Two months of pure absolute Hell,” Scully began the post about Nolan, who died in early February of a rare soft tissue cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

When Nolan’s doctor explained that she didn’t feel his cancer was treatable any longer, the “plan would be to keep him comfortable as he was deteriorating rapidly,” Scully wrote.

She relayed a conversation she had with Nolan once she composed herself after hearing the doctor’s news, and it shows just how brave — and aware of what was to come — her little boy had been:

Me: Poot, it hurts to breathe doesn't it?

Nolan: Weeeelll.... yeah.

Me: You're in a lot of pain aren't you baby?

Nolan: (looking down) Yeah.

Me: Poot, this Cancer stuff sucks. You don't have to fight anymore.

Nolan: (Pure Happiness) I DONT??!! But I will for you Mommy!!

Me: No Poot!! Is that what you have been doing?? Fighting for Mommy??

Nolan: Well DUH!!

Me: Nolan Ray, what is Mommy's job?

Nolan: To keep me SAFE! (With a big grin)

Me: Honey ... I can't do that anymore here. The only way I can keep you safe is in Heaven. (My heart shattering)

Nolan: Sooooo I'll just go to Heaven and play until you get there! You'll come right?

Me: Absolutely!! You can't get rid of Mommy that easy!!

Nolan: Thank you Mommy!!! I'll go play with Hunter and Brylee and Henry

Over the next 36 hours, Nolan played with his Nerf gun and watched YouTube and even talked about the type of funeral he wanted, saying he wanted to be remembered as a policeman.

While he was watching “Peppa Pig,” Scully wanted to take a quick shower, and his medical team “said the moment the bathroom door clicked, he shut his eyes and went into a deep sleep, beginning the end of life passing,” Scully wrote.

When she came out of the bathroom, Nolan’s team was surrounding his bed with tears in their eyes. They told Scully that her son couldn’t feel anything and that his right lung had collapsed.

She climbed into bed with him and then “a miracle” happened.

Nolan opened his eyes, smiled at Scully and said, “I love you, Mommy” before he passed away while she was singing “You Are My Sunshine” to him.

Scully’s emotional post has touched people the world over and has been shared more than 621,000 times and has more than 150,000 comments.

The post accompanied an older photo of Nolan, who is seen lying on the bathroom floor with his head on a pillow. “My son was terrified to leave my side, even as I showered,” Scully wrote. “Now I’m the one terrified to shower.”

