How far has online dating and relationship building come in 2017?

Online dating has been on the rise, but by how much? Sure, “swiping left” is a common catchphrase and you likely know someone who dates online, even if you’re not currently in a digital relationship yourself. However, passing trends are nothing new. Is online dating here to excel in 2017?

Here we’ve compiled the most telling statistics of online dating leading up for 2017, and how it’s slated to change.

1. Online Dating is Opening Huge Doors for Gays and Lesbians

According to the Washington Post, two out of every three gay couples meet online. If you don’t live in an area with a large LGBT+ community, don’t want to seek out others of your orientation for fear of non-tolerate friends or family finding out, or are afraid to break the ice with a cute someone to find out if they’re gay, your options are very limited. That’s no longer the case with flirting sites connecting people from across the country and around the world.

2. The Age Gap Has Seriously Closed

Browsing flirting sites for love online always has been – and likely always will be – a young person’s game, but the age gap is closing at an incredible pace. For singles over the age of 55, Pew Research Center’s survey shows that 12% are using online dating in comparison to the 6% in 2013. That means you don’t have to step outside your comfort zone, try out clubs, or just give up on love even when your hair starts to gray. All it takes is a profile – and that’s the logic that’s made the stats double in just a short time.

3. Online Dating is Not Only More Accepted, but is Preparing to Rival Traditional Dating

It wasn’t so long ago that online dating was seen as the desperate (wo)man’s game, who couldn’t do well enough in real life. However, the internet is becoming a more accepted way of making relationships – both platonic and romantic. Studies show that 40 million people in America use dating apps, and 42% Americans at least know someone who dates online. 64% of teens meet a valuable friend online, and as they’re becoming to next crop of millennials, online dating is slated to grow as a more accepted and relied-upon method of finding love.

4. White Lies Still Abound

So some things will never change, especially when making yourself look prettier or sound more charming is as easy as tweaking a picture or fudging a number. 53% of people who date online have admitted to lying a little bit on their profile, according to the Huffington Post, especially when it comes to their age or using an older, nicer photo of themselves. One advantage, however, is that some dating sites in 2017 have identified this and ask for a couple of photos, so it’s hard to hide behind that one perfect hair day.

5. Matchmaker, Matchmaker; Profile-Building is a Group Activity.

With the internet playing matchmaker, you might think there’s no reason to ask for help from your friends. On the contrary – developing a winning profile is half of the fight in discovering a perfect match. That’s why 30% of women ask their friends for advice when tailoring their profile, even asking the more online-dating savvy ones to set it up for them.

6. Big Name Dating Sites Are Seeing Some Competition – Just Not The Normal Kind

Sure, when it comes to testing out online love, you’re going to trust the most popular sites, right? Why risk it. That’s how Match.com has become the highest rated matchmaking site in the world, with millions upon millions of users. However, more people are realizing the benefits of using multiple dating sites at once, broadening their reach and raising their chances of finding the one – even if they don’t share your favorite sites. According to counselor and dating coach Jonathan Bennett, “By being active across multiple apps, you’re definitely increasing your odds of getting responses, carrying on a continued conversation, and maybe even getting a date."

7. It’s an Expensive Roll of the Dice

However, while using multiple flirting sites is a great idea, it can also be expensive when they require memberships. The average online dater forks out as much as $240 a year to find love online, and then once they find it, there is still the date, the outfit, the food, and all the extra fun to pay for. This has made industries that support online dating into billion dollar ventures, if they play their cards right.

8. More Serious Relationships Are Being Found Online

Online dating has a reputation for being the go-to when you want a casual fun time or something short-term to keep you entertained, but that’s changing in 2017. Though one-time dates, hook-ups, and relationships that last less than four months are still prominent, studies show that more than a third of couples who found each other online ended up getting married in the last five years, with that number growing. Additionally, online marriages last longer – with 7.6% of offline relationships ending in a breakup, compared to the 6% of online dating.

Online dating hasn’t overwhelmed traditional romance, and it won’t in the immediate future. However, the results are in: finding a match online is opening doors for minority groups, those looking to make things last, and those with a little cash. Then, when the next crop of digital teens hit adulthood, we’ll see a dramatic change in online dating’s favor.