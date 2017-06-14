This Pride Month, share your Tinder Success Story and win $100,000 dream wedding

Happy Pride! If you met your match on Tinder and you two are ready to take your love (is love) to the next level —marriage — you have the chance to win your dream wedding.

To celebrate Pride Month, Tinder is offering one LGBTQ couple $100,000 to pay for their nuptials. The contest is open during the month of June and winners will be announced on July 5.

To enter, post a pic of you and your sweetie on Instagram using #TinderSuccessStory, tagging @Tinder and writing a description of your Tinder success story.

Posts will be judged equally on originality, presentation, emotional impact and relevance to the Pride theme. Read the official rules here.

Tinder has even issued a challenge: “Make us cry, we dare you!”

If you haven’t met your mate, don’t fret. A recent study conducted by Tinder shows that LGBTQ swipers are looking for something serious and still have hope.

More than half of gay and lesbian users believe Tinder is the way to finding a long-term relationship, according to the study.

Last year, Tinder added “transgender” and 37 other gender options and facilitated 250,000 matches using that feature in just two months.

If you find a mutual right swiper, here are some things to keep in mind, according to the study.

For lesbians, having a mutual friend in common is the top factor when meeting someone.

For gay men and transgender Tinder users, a public place for a first meeting is a must.

Lesbians feel more comfortable expressing their affection in public, the survey said, but 22 percent don’t show PDAs because of safety concerns. Only 5 percent of straight women are concerned about the same issue.

Gay men also don’t show public affection because of safety concerns, around 40 percent, while only 9 percent of heterosexual men have the same worries.

Gay men and nonbinary Tinder users are the least likely to publicly display their affection, while heterosexual and homosexual women are more likely to be proactive in shielding their safety.