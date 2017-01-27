1. Organizational development

Featured in Forbes’ latest list of the Best Master’s Degrees for Jobs, organizational development is a growing field of HR grounded in the study of workplace behavior. An organizational-development manager can expect to earn between $59,700 and $122,200, according to PayScale, with professionals in the field rating their jobs the maximum five stars for satisfaction.

2. Digital media

A top-100 entry in PayScale’s list of master’s majors with the highest salary potential, digital media is a booming area, with salaries typically between $50,100 and $85,600. As the digital revolution continues, there’s opportunity for specialists to bring their skills to all sectors and organization types.

3. Biomedical engineering

Combining engineering, biomedicine and clinical practice, this sector is conducting some of the world’s most cutting-edge research. With salaries in the range of $62,700 to $104,000, three-quarters of professionals in the field say their work is highly meaningful. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, biomedical engineering jobs are expected to grow a whopping 72 percent up to 2018.

4. Translation/ interpretation

According to a 2016 study from Career Builder, translation and interpretation services are expected to grow 28 percent in the U.S. by 2021, as businesses continue to expand overseas. A master’s degree — particularly if combined with international experience — could set you up for an exciting, flexible and lucrative career. Salaries for interpreters average just under $20 an hour.

5. Environmental engineering

As environmental issues continue to grow in prominence, a master’s in environmental engineering is a great way to align yourself with social priorities. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 15 percent increase in the field from 2012 to 2022 in the U.S. Typically earnings are between $53,900 and $92,800, and two thirds of environmental engineers find their work highly meaningful.

6. Web development

The digital world is crying out for developers to build the next wave of online platforms, technologies and tools. Earning between $37,800 and $84,900 depending on location, employer and experience, web developers report a high level of job satisfaction, rating their jobs on average five out of five. Roles in this field are expected to grow 27 percent in the decade up to 2024 in the U.S., as mobile and e-commerce continue to grow.

7. Public-policy analysis

Also among the top 100 in PayScale’s list of master’s majors by salary potential, graduates with master’s degrees in public policy analysis go on to work in government, non-profit organizations and private companies. They typically earn between $54,500 and $85,100.

This article is based on an original published on TopUniversities.com. Salary estimates (in US$) and job satisfaction stats are based on PayScale.com as of January 2017.

