The 10 trendiest new looks in bridal fashion

Parading down the aisle in tulle, lace, embroidery, ruffles, or appliqué will always be en vogue, but like ready-to-wear, wedding seasons also have distinctive fashion trends. This season we’re seeing an increase in pragmatic touches (yes, this includes white sneakers) as well as overseas inspiration (hello, Pippa Middleton).

When considering which trends might work best for you, remember one thing: you’re going to want to look at your wedding pictures and not question what you were thinking – so choose carefully! We turned to industry insiders for their take on stand-out bridal fashion this season.

Victorian Era Inspiration

“High necklines, covered shoulders, and voluminous cascading skirts with shimmering hologram accents are among the many Victorian-inspired trends we are seeing,” says Winnie Couture designer Winnie Chlomin Lee.

Convertible Wedding Dress

“While buying two dresses is undoubtedly a trend, many brides are also opting to, instead, choose convertible wedding dresses with detachable skirts, lace boleros, and Coachella aesthetic capes,” says Lee.

Designer Jaclyn Jordan seconds this. She says she’s seen an increase in requests for separate skirts or tops that complement the gown. “The bride can add a lace top for the ceremony and then take it off for a sexier reception look. It gives the illusion of two dresses without actually having to buy two dresses,” she explains.

Unique Sleeves

“There is a big push for unique straps or sleeve options,” says Jordan.“Flutter sleeves, bell sleeves, crisscrossing strap, and cold shoulders all create more interest on the gown.”

Plays with Color and Transparency

“Many clients are choosing transparencies,” according to designer Yas Gonzalez. “The combination of a solid color, or a different tone of white with a soft lace usually catches their eye when choosing their wedding gown fabric. I have many brides choosing earthy tones and pastels and a few are even going for shades of deep purple, turquoise blue, tangy tangerine, bright coral, or sunshine yellow – all the makings of a super-fun and carefree wedding gown!”

White Sneakers

With athleisure now a top fashion trend, it’s a natural extension that women would work white sneakers into their bridal looks (and who doesn’t love a pragmatic trend?). “A pair of white sneakers can give a fun twist to the modern bride's look and they’re comfortable for both the dance floor and all-day prep plans,” says Kirta Carroll, VP of brand marketing at SIX:02. “Some of the popular styles include all white Adidas Stan Smiths, Nike Roshe Ones, and Reebok Classic Leather."

Nude Color

“I’ve seen quite a lot of nude; this makes the gown more unique and special as today’s brides are looking for styles that are traditional, but with a twist,” says designer Idan Cohen.

The ANKARA cape | #naeemkhanbridal #spring2018 #feathers #handbeaded #nybfw #bridalfashion #couture #bridalcape A post shared by N A E E M K H A N | Bridal (@naeemkhanbride) on May 10, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

Bold Accents

“In studying the Spring 2018 bridal looks, one of the most memorable trends is the fun accentuations on formal gowns – from bold beading and giant bows to fringe and feathers, and many designers are incorporating capes,” comments Natalie McGrath, VP of marketing, North America for boohoo.com.

British Inspiration

“We are witnessing a strong trend of modern Romanticism with European sensibilities particularly British,” says designer Edwing D’Angelo. “Wedding gowns are being constructed with a cap sleeve or off-the-shoulder. Mermaid and the A-line are top choices for the bottom of gowns. Today's bride is also looking for bespoke silk cotton laces, embroidered embellishments like we saw on Pippa Middleton.”

The Forehead Band

Skipping the veil? Try a forehead band. “This dramatic style rests closer to the hairline and has grown in popularity for many reasons,” says Gonzalez. “It holds strands off the face, works well with strong makeup, and creates a regal vibe (no tiara necessary).”

The Shoulder Duster Earring

Chandeliers are a classic choice, but this season we’re seeing a lot of bigger, bolder shoulder duster earrings. “These very long statement danglers brush the clavicles and work magic to frame the face and draw the eye upward,” says Gonzalez. “Wear a more rounded pair to accessorize an A-line gown or go for a more angular style to top off a column dress.”