Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Goop fragrance will make you psychic

Queen of unconventional wellbeing Gwyneth Paltrow wants you to live your best life, not just now but in the future, with her new Goop fragrance that promises to, wait for it: make you psychic.

From the woman who brought us vaginal steaming and connecting with our sexuality in a garden comes Edition 02 Shiso, the latest scent from her lifestyle brand Goop. But Gwyneth wouldn’t stand behind a product if it didn’t have special powers, right?

“For spring, I worked with Shiso, which has this great, spicy green quality to it,” the also actress said in a statement. “In combination with some of the other plant essences (palo santo and oak moss, to name a couple) it smells amazing, but also channels other powers, like joy, healing and clairvoyance.” Excuse us?

According to the wood nymphs responsible for the ingredients list of Exhibit 02, your latent psychic powers will be activated by two main ingredients: rock rose, which is said to open the third eye during meditation, and patchouli, which “refines all the senses and awakens the spiritual side.” And here we thought hippies just liked the way it smells.

The fragrance, said to have a “spicy green” scent, is only available online, but if you’d like some proof before shelling out the $165 for the eau de parfum (or $72 for a scented candle), get to 260 Mott St. in SoHo on April 29. At the pop-up “Shiso Psychic (by Goop),” you can try the fragrance for yourself — and in case you don’t experience any unusual brain tingling, there will be an Intuitive giving free Numerology readings.

This isn’t the first fragrance by Goop that claims to have special powers. Edition 01 is supposed to be good for getting back that ex you never got over. If you’ve had luck with that, let us know.

Eva Kis talks about New York and her cats on Twitter @thisiskis