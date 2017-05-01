 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Style and Beauty

Met Gala 2017 red carpet arrivals

Celebrities and other public figures arrive at the Met Gala 2017.

By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 01, 2017 | Updated : May 01, 2017
Halle BerryDonald Glover

The Met Gala is considered to be the biggest night in Fashion and each year celebrities and other public figures come for a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year, the Met Museum will honor Japanese designer and founder of Comme des Garcons Rei Kawakubo in a fusion of art and fashion. For everything you need to know, check out Metro's article here.

Serina Williams and her baby bump arrived as well as Jennifer Lopez and her beau, former Yankee baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

While some speculate that JLo and Rodriguez already live together after two months of dating, the rumors haven't been confirmed. “They’ve been talking about the future and of course marriage has come up,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives.”

 

Me and my macho bello...#MetGala2017 #Valentino

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Kim Kardashian West was dressed in all white but she showed up alone. She did not have her husband Kanye with her at the gala. 

Jaden Smith showed off his fresh new haircut along with a handful of his locs that were recently chopped off. 

Here’s a look at Met Gala 2017 red carpet arrivals.

Kimberly M. Aquilina contributed to this report.

Tags:Met GalaMet Gala 2017Fashion
 

Have Your SayLeave a comment

Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 

Like what you're reading? Never miss a thing with Metro's newsletter.

* indicates required

Subscribe