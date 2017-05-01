The Met Gala is considered to be the biggest night in Fashion and each year celebrities and other public figures come for a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year, the Met Museum will honor Japanese designer and founder of Comme des Garcons Rei Kawakubo in a fusion of art and fashion. For everything you need to know, check out Metro's article here.

@KatyPerry in COMME des GARÇONS for @VogueMagazine May Issue, in honor of the upcoming @MetMuseum exhibition. Styled by @therealgracecoddington, and photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott #MetKawakubo #CostumeInstitute #MetGala hair by @juliendys A post shared by Comme des Garcons OFFICIAL (@commedesgarcons) on Apr 13, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Serina Williams and her baby bump arrived as well as Jennifer Lopez and her beau, former Yankee baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Serena Williams is pregnant and *glowing* with beau Alexis #metgala pic.twitter.com/FL6OzhhvKI — Cara Ann Kelly (@CaraReports) May 2, 2017

While some speculate that JLo and Rodriguez already live together after two months of dating, the rumors haven't been confirmed. “They’ve been talking about the future and of course marriage has come up,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives.”

Me and my macho bello...#MetGala2017 #Valentino A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Kim Kardashian West was dressed in all white but she showed up alone. She did not have her husband Kanye with her at the gala.

Jaden Smith showed off his fresh new haircut along with a handful of his locs that were recently chopped off.

Here’s a look at Met Gala 2017 red carpet arrivals.

Kimberly M. Aquilina contributed to this report.