These 25 companies pay more than $100,000

Sure, we’re all chasing our dreams and looking for jobs that align with our passions, but there’s also another big factor to consider: money.
If you’re looking to follow the green, Glassdoor just made it even easier to come up with a game plan. Their newly released list of the the highest paying companies in America is the perfect rundown for those aspiring for a 6 figure salary.
And we’ll give you a quick hint: if you thought entering the tech field was only for super nerds, you might want to reconsider. Twenty of the featured companies are in the technology sector.
Here are some great options if you want to be a badass at making money in 2017:
1. A.T. Kearney
Median total compensation: $175,000
Median base compensation: $150,000
2. Strategy&
Median total compensation: $172,000
Median base compensation: $152,000
3. VMware
Median total compensation: $167,050
Median base compensation: $136,750
4. Splunk
Median total compensation: $161,010
Median base compensation: $132,500
Median total compensation: $156,702
Median base compensation: $141,202
6. Google
Median total compensation: $155,250
Median base compensation: $120,000
7. Facebook
Median total compensation: $155,000
Median base compensation: $130,000
8. NVIDIA
Median total compensation: $154,000
Median base compensation: $150,000
Median total compensation: $153,000
Median base compensation: $140,000
10. Amazon Lab126
Median total compensation: $152,800
Median base compensation: $130,400
11. Juniper Networks
Median total compensation: $150,000
Median base compensation: $138,500
12. LinkedIn
Median total compensation: $150,000
Median base compensation: $127,000
13. Salesforce
Median total compensation: $150,000
Median base compensation: $120,000
14. Dimension Data
Median total compensation: $150,000
Median base compensation: $110,000
15. Synposys
Median total compensation: $148,000
Median base compensation: $130,000
16. Informatica
Median total compensation: $147,400
Median base compensation: $125,000
Median total compensation: $147,015
Median base compensation: $144,800
18. Broadcom
Median total compensation: $145,025
Median base compensation: $130,000
19. Microsoft
Median total compensation: $144,000
Median base compensation: $127,000
Median total compensation: $143,500
Median base compensation: $124,900
21. Visa Inc.
Median total compensation: $142,000
Median base compensation: $130,000
22. Twitter
Median total compensation: $142,000
Median base compensation: 125,000
23. F5 Networks
Median total compensation: $140,555
Median base compensation: $125,000
Median total compensation: $140,020
Median base compensation: $124,700
25. Akamai
Median total compensation: $140,000
Median base compensation: $121,000