These 25 companies pay more than $100,000

Sure, we’re all chasing our dreams and looking for jobs that align with our passions, but there’s also another big factor to consider: money.

If you’re looking to follow the green, Glassdoor just made it even easier to come up with a game plan. Their newly released list of the the highest paying companies in America is the perfect rundown for those aspiring for a 6 figure salary.

And we’ll give you a quick hint: if you thought entering the tech field was only for super nerds, you might want to reconsider. Twenty of the featured companies are in the technology sector.

Here are some great options if you want to be a badass at making money in 2017:

1. A.T. Kearney

Median total compensation: $175,000

Median base compensation: $150,000

2. Strategy&

Median total compensation: $172,000

Median base compensation: $152,000

3. VMware

Median total compensation: $167,050

Median base compensation: $136,750

4. Splunk

Median total compensation: $161,010

Median base compensation: $132,500

5. Cadence Design Systems

Median total compensation: $156,702

Median base compensation: $141,202

6. Google

Median total compensation: $155,250

Median base compensation: $120,000

7. Facebook

Median total compensation: $155,000

Median base compensation: $130,000

8. NVIDIA

Median total compensation: $154,000

Median base compensation: $150,000

9. McKinsey & Company

Median total compensation: $153,000

Median base compensation: $140,000

10. Amazon Lab126

Median total compensation: $152,800

Median base compensation: $130,400

11. Juniper Networks

Median total compensation: $150,000

Median base compensation: $138,500

12. LinkedIn

Median total compensation: $150,000

Median base compensation: $127,000

13. Salesforce

Median total compensation: $150,000

Median base compensation: $120,000

14. Dimension Data

Median total compensation: $150,000

Median base compensation: $110,000

15. Synposys

Median total compensation: $148,000

Median base compensation: $130,000

16. Informatica

Median total compensation: $147,400

Median base compensation: $125,000

17. Boston Consulting Group

Median total compensation: $147,015

Median base compensation: $144,800

18. Broadcom

Median total compensation: $145,025

Median base compensation: $130,000

19. Microsoft

Median total compensation: $144,000

Median base compensation: $127,000

20. Walmart eCommerce

Median total compensation: $143,500

Median base compensation: $124,900

21. Visa Inc.

Median total compensation: $142,000

Median base compensation: $130,000

22. Twitter

Median total compensation: $142,000

Median base compensation: 125,000

23. F5 Networks

Median total compensation: $140,555

Median base compensation: $125,000

24. Palo Alto Networks

Median total compensation: $140,020

Median base compensation: $124,700

25. Akamai

Median total compensation: $140,000

Median base compensation: $121,000