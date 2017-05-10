10 Places to Relive Your Favorite TV Shows

With some of the best shows in television history being made today, of course you want to go deeper by actually experiencing where they’re filmed. Put down the remote and book a ticket to one of these screen-worthy destinations that will bring your favorite TV shows to life.

The Walking Dead

Experience the zombie apocalypse with a trip to the South. “The Walking Dead” has been filmed almost entirely in Georgia since Season 1 when we first learned of the outbreak, with many filming locations centered in the capital city of Atlanta. Visit Rick’s house on Cherokee Avenue, make a trip out to the survivor’s campsite at Bellwood Quarry, and plan a day trip out to Senoia, located about 25 miles southeast of Atlanta, for a look at the real small town of Woodbury.

Game of Thrones

Walk in the footsteps of the Wildlings while touring through Iceland on a “Game of Thrones”-themed Beyond the Wall experience. The show has filmed in Iceland since season two, showcasing places like the lava fields of Dimmuborgir, and Grjótagjá, the small lava cave that becomes Jon Snow and Ygritte’s love nest. End the tour at the Mývatn Nature Baths before ending up with a night in the Kirkjubær, a hotel that has been converted from a 1925 Protestant chapel.

Preacher

When Seth Rogen introduced fans to Jesse Custer, a man inhabited by the renegade spawn of an angel and demon, he created a cult following around this Texas-based show. “Preacher” is based off a dark comic book series from the ‘90s about god, guns, the American dream … with a few vampires thrown in the mix. Although the town of Annville, Texas, doesn’t actually exist, Rogan’s followers can get the “Preacher” vibe with a visit to Fort Worth. Having started as a cattle town in the 1800s, it’s preserved that Old West atmosphere where you can still experience an authentic cattle drive twice a day at the historic Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District or sip on something strong at the Acre Distilling Co. (Tip: the Hell’s Half Acre rum is a must try for any true “Preacher” fans).

Outlander

Step back in time and retrace Claire and Jaime’s journey through the Highlands of Scotland in the city that started it all. Inverness is where the storyline began years ago when Claire and her husband ventured out to retrace Frank’s Scottish roots. Uncover your own Scottish ancestry at the Highland Archive Centre or journey out to Clava Cairns to see the mysterious site that inspired the show’s Craigh na Dun. Stay at the Culloden House for the chance to sleep in the actual battle headquarters used by Bonnie Prince Charlie prior to the battle on Culloden Moor during the Jacobite uprising in 1745-46.

Everest Rescue

Fans of this six-part miniseries don’t need to put their lives at risk to get a memorable Everest experience. A three-day trek in Nepal’s Solukhumbu (sherpa guide and porter included) from the Tenzing–Hillary Airport in Lukla is all it takes for thrill seekers to be face-to-face with the giant mountain herself at the Hotel Everest View. This 13,000-foot-elevation hotel was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2004 as the Highest Placed Hotel in the World, and offers the best accommodations for adventuring (safely!) around the foothills of Mount Everest.

