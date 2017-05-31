Google Maps is at your service to play tour guide this summer

Do the 14,000-foot peaks of Aspen, Colorado, beckon this summer? Or how about a refreshing dip in the waters of New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee? Sometimes, figuring out where to plan a summer vacay feels like an Instagram vortex of beauty and adventure with no clear winner. Enter: Google Maps’ trending data.

To help get your travel imagination juices flowing, Google combed through data to see what was trending over the summer months. All the trending data has also been plugged into Google Maps Lists, a new functionality Google released in February that you can keep handy for personal use (and also share via email, text message or on social media). According to their findings, here are the top destinations for restaurants, bars, beaches and more.

Best Bars for Summer

1. Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar, New York, NY

2. Gallow Green, New York, NY

3. Pier A Harbor House, New York, NY

4. Martell’s Tiki Bar, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

5. Independence Beer Garden, Philadelphia, PA

Best Restaurants for Summer

1. La Marina, New York, NY

2. Mr. Purple, New York, NY

3. The Loeb Boathouse, New York, NY

4. Grand Banks, New York, NY

5. Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Chicago, IL

Edutainment

1. Bronx Zoo, Bronx, NY

2. Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago, IL

3. Monterey Bay Aquarium, Monterey, CA

4. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY

5. Shedd Aquarium, Chicago, IL

Best Tourist Attractions

1. Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC

2. Wall Drug Store, Wall, SD

3. Grand Canyon Skywalk, Peach Springs, AZ

4. Ruby Falls, Chattanooga, TN

5. The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cog Railway, Manitou Springs, CO

Best Parks

1. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

2. Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

3. Central Park, New York

4. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

5. Yosemite National Park, California

Best Beaches

1. North Avenue Beach, Chicago, IL

2. Santa Monica State Beach, Santa Monica, CA

3. La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, CA

4. Lanikai Beach, Kailua, HI

5. Corona del Mar State Beach, Corona Del Mar, CA

