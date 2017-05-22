Sweden lists the whole country on Airbnb – for free!

Planning a summer vacation? Your mind may wander to domestic hot spots, and with the robust riches the USA has to offer, we don’t blame you. But if you’re looking to hop over the Atlantic Ocean, we’ve got good reason to make the case for a summer vacation to Sweden.

Visit Sweden, the country’s tourism board, has partnered with Airbnb to make the entire country available to visitors. Yes, you read that right. As the Freedom to Roam landing page on Visit Sweden’s website states, “The freedom to roam is the principle, protected by the law, that gives all people the right to roam free in nature. Sleep on mountaintops, by the lakes, in quiet forests or beautiful meadows.” Pretty enticing, huh? Well, there’s more: “Take a kayak out for a spin or experience the wildlife firsthand. Pick berries and mushrooms and flowers from the ground – all completely free of charge. The only thing you have to pay is respect for nature and the animals living there,” it continues.

Allemansrätten, roughly translated to "the freedom to roam" – is a principle kept safe by Swedish law that gives all people the right to be free in Swedish nature. As the Airbnb hub explains, “In other words, Swedish nature isn’t just a piece of land with trees and lakes and cliffs – it's a home with all the necessities and amenities that any great home should have.” Check out the robust listings of natural beauty and breathtaking sites, and book your flights now.

Currently, we are torn between checking out the rugged cliffs shaped by the ice sheet or lazing in this rustic forest retreat in vintage style. Or you know, taking a dip in one of those 100,000 tempered “infinity pools” in the realm of the Sweonas.