Students graduating from 50 four-year colleges and universities, technical schools and community colleges in the Philadelphia area can expect to earn between $19,300 and $95,800 after graduation.

Metro analyzed data from 50 schools in Philadelphia and within a 20-mile radius of the city. The highest salary graduates in the area can expect to make is just shy of $100,000, but the school it comes from might surprise you.

The data comes from the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard, which looks at higher-education institutions around the country, and offers prospective students information on financial aid, GI Bill benefits and how to choose the right college.

Of the 50 schools area schools Metro analyzed:

— The average yearly cost of tuition is $21,750.16. The priciest school is Villanova University, at $35,565 annually; the least expensive is Delaware County Community College, costing students $5,428 annually.

— Nationally, the average annual cost of tuition is $16,200.

— Fifty-four percent of students graduate in the Philadelphia area, on average. The University of Pennsylvania sees the highest graduation rate, at 96 percent; Holy Family University in the Northeast has the lowest, at 5 percent.

— Of the area's three community colleges, Community College of Philadelphia has the lowest graduation rate: 10 percent. Alumni from Montgomery County see the highest post-grad salary: $35,800.

— None of the 50 were named in the Scorecard's featured lists: Affordable Four-Year Schools with Good Outcomes; 25 Community Colleges that Advance Opportunities for Low-Income Students; 26 Four-Year Public and Private Colleges with Low Costs and High Salaries; and community colleges with high salaries.

–The average salary for students graduating from Philly-area colleges is $42,683. The University of the Sciences takes the top salary: $95,800. The University of Pennsylvania is No. 3, at $79,700.