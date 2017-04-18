Littlefield is expanding with outdoor bar and restaurant Parklife

Gowanus neighborhood favorite Littlefield is moving and expanding.

The bar and event space — home to quirky entertainment ranging from the one-off Sexting AF (art festival), to Monday night comedy show Night Train with Wyatt Cenac — has launched a Kickstarter to reopen in a much bigger location next door. Within the same space, they're also opening Parklife, an outdoor bar and restaurant with a 4,000-square-foot yard.

A year and a half ago, owners Julie Kim and Scott Koshnoodi learned their landlord wouldn’t be renewing the lease.

“We had a 10-year lease with a five-year renew, and when we approached the landlord [about renewing], he was in the mindset of developing the space for something else — obviously, that’s been happening in this neighborhood,” says Kim.

Determined to remain in Gowanus, where Littlefield first opened in 2009 — “We were one of the first businesses here, this is our home and part of our identity,” Kim explains — they were lucky to find another space in the form of an old printing warehouse located literally next door.

In addition to reopening Littlefield, they’re adding on Parklife, a sister bar open year-round serving food and drinks regardless of Littlefield's programming schedule (as it exists now, Littlefield’s bar is only open during events). The co-venues will have separate entrances, with folks accessing Parklife via a front yard at 636 Degraw, and Littlefield via a back entrance on 635 Sackett.

Kim and Koshnoodi need your help covering the costs of moving and converting what is now a dirt lot into a landscaped yard, complete with a salvaged shipping container they’ll serve food and drinks out of. There will also be an indoor bar and restaurant. They’ve partnered with El Atoradero, the Crown Heights taco joint, which will provide the menu, and Kim says they’ll put out a new drinks list with specialty cocktails.

As for the new Littlefield, Kim says the space will have mostly the same vibe and provide the same programming, but with a new sound and lighting system and a brand new stage. “We get a chance to do it better this time,” she says.

Kim says they plan to begin moving in May, with Parklife projected to open in June.

They’re raised $1,300 of their goal of $26,000 so far, with a deadline of Thursday, May 18. Here’s what you get per pledge level:

--$1 (limited to $200 total): A video shout-out from a “surprise comedian” who regularly performs at Littlefield

--$10 or more: Two complimentary drink tickets

--$25 or more: A pair of tickets for any three shows (so you and a plus one can attend any three shows for free)

--$30 or more: Pair of tickets for three shows AND you cut the line

--$50 or more: Enjoy dinner with a Littlefield staff member at Parklife

--$100 or more: Take a cocktail-making class with Littlefield’s beverage director (for you and up to four friends)

--$100 or more: VIP Package: You and a friend get free entry to a show, with reserved seating, two drink tickets (and a high five from the door person).

--$500 or more: Help contribute to landscaping costs and get a “shout out” in Parklife (in the form of a plaque with the backer’s name)

--$2,000 or more: Host a private four hour party, maximum capacity 200 people