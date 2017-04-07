Local deals to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is less than a month away and to ensure you celebrate to the max in Philly, making plans now would be a good idea. Given that it falls on a Friday this year means you can party a little harder — so no need to hold back on the margaritas and tacos. From big outdoor parties with salsa lessons and live music to more intimate gatherings at restaurants and bars in the Philly area, the hardest part about your Cinco de Mayo is choosing where to go.

Piazza at Schmidt's Commons

1001 N. 2nd Street

theschmidtscommons.com

There’s a big party happening in Northern Liberties at the Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons beginning at 5 p.m., complete with live music, dance lessons, food, pinatas and so much more. Mexican dancers Ballet Folklórico Yaretzi kick off the evening with a performance followed by music from Latin ensemble Crisol. At 7 p.m., take free salsa lessons followed by a night of dancing led by the Siempre Salsa Philly All Stars and special guest Willy Torres. All that dancing is sure to make you hungry and Revolution Taco, Gunner’s Run and El Camino Real will be serving up Mexican fare for the evening. More participating estaurants will be announced soon.

Nick’s Bar and Grille

16 S. 2nd St.

nicksroastbeefbarandgrille.com

Nick’s Bar and Grille might not do Mexican food normally, but they are certainly getting in the Cinco de Mayo spirit. There will be giveaways from the Modelo girls as well as drink specials like Pacifico drafts for $5, Modelo buckets for $12, $5 margaritas, $4 Coronas and Corona Light. Need some grub? Gobble down $2 tacos (chicken or beef), $4 chips and salsa and fajita chicken empanadas for $8.

The Little Lion

243 Chestnut St.

thelittlelionphilly.com

The Little Lion is gearing up for an all-day long Cinco de Mayo celebration with $6 margaritas from open to close and you can choose from classic, watermelon, strawberry and blueberry. On the food side, dig into a cinco stuffed chorizo burger with spicy pork chorizo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and a fried egg for only $10. You even get chips and salsa on the side included.

Taproom on 19th

1900 Ritner St.

taproomon19th.com

Taproom on 19th is partnering with South Philly Barbacoa and Compadre for Cinco de Mayo. Two varieties of tortas will be served all day long for only $7 — one traditional and one inspired by the Mexican sandwich shop, El Compadre, in South Philly. There will also be a chorizo burger for $15 and salsa verde nachos for $8, that comes with salsa verde, cheese and picked jalapenos. On the drinks side, all margaritas will be $5 including the much raved about Tequila por mi amante, infused in-house with strawberries.

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street

missiontaqueria.com

On Cinco de Mayo, the crisp and modern Mission Taqueria will be doing a Mexican tap takeover of five different beers, each available for $5. The special goes all day long, from 11:30 a.m. to midnight. The beers include: Corona, Beerito (Oskar Blues American-Mexican lager), Pacifico, Modelo Especial and Sierra Nevada Otra Vez.

Paladar Kitchen and Rum Bar

250 Main St., King of Prussia

paladarlatinkitchen.com

If you’re in the suburbs, Paladar Latin Kitchen and Rum bar will be serving up $3 Pacifico drafts, $4 traditional margaritas and live music on Cinco de Mayo. More details will be available as the date gets closer. But be sure to take an Uber home or establish who's going to be the designated driver if you're drinking.

