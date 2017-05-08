You need to make these Korean BBQ sliders this summer

Spring has officially sprung, and that means we’re approaching grilling season. Just in time, McCormick released their 2017 Flavor Forecast: Grilling Edition, revealing this season’s trends for ‘Merica’s favorite backyard pastime.

“This summer is all about bringing new inspiration to grilling favorites like burgers, barbecue sauce, potatoes and wings,” said McCormick Executive Chef Kevan Vetter. “Add a twist to your burgers by mixing Korean flavors like sesame, garlic, soy and honey into the patty, then top with an easy grilled kimchi and ginger garlic mayo. Or put that cast iron skillet to work on the grill and create the ultimate sausage and egg hash.”

McCormick’s five must-grill ideas for the season include creating a backyard “Poke Shack” by searing shrimp, fish veggies and fruits and tossing with a citrusy sweet dressing; ditching tired potato salad for Cast Iron Spuds; swapping in a White BBQ Sauce, the tangy, mayo-based Southern condiment, for the standard tomato-ey red; grilling Peppered Sticky Sweet Wings, using summer fruits like blackberries and peaches for the glaze; and instead of a bland beef patty, opting for Next Level Korean BBQ Burgers.

The recipe for those Korean BBQ Burgers comes from celebrity chef Dale Talde. The “Top Chef” competitor is the owner of five restaurants, including Talde Brooklyn — with locations in Miami and Jersey City — which has hooked diners with its casual, flavor-forward Asian-American dishes since first opening in 2012. The 38-year-old chef shares his recipe and dishes advice on how we can become masters of the backyard pit this summer.

Get creative

“Say you are a meat and potatoes, burger and hot dogs person. Get funky with the marinades you’re using. Put kimchi slaw on a hot dog. Now it’s not just a hot dog,” he suggests.

Talde believes anything can go on the grill, and will taste good if you do it right. “Look inside your fridge. You can grill anything. Pickles! A head of lettuce!”

“It’s like the classic kitchen test: What happens when you fry it? I don’t know, just throw it on,” he jokes.

How to grill veggies

When it comes to veggies, Talde says you should go with what’s fresh and seasonal.

“The reason you’re outdoors grilling is to make [the experience] as natural as possible,” he says. He recommends going to your farmer’s market and seeing what’s available. If you have a garden, there’s your inspiration right there. “Whatever I’m growing at the time — chilis, breakfast radishes — that’s what I’m using,” he says. “Lettuce greens coming up? Stay simple in the summertime. We have four months of it to be really nice out.”

Ditch the foil — veggies should go right on the grill, or even directly on the fire. He recommends torching a tomato or red pepper until it’s fully charred, and then peeling that layer off. “Something magical happens when something gets really caramelized and charcoal on the outside,” he says. “Unearth the first few layers and it’s sweet and smoky on the inside.”

Smoke is its own flavor

Grilling with gas may easier, but Talde says the difference between that and charcoal is night and day.

“Smoke is its own ingredient. It’s something that can’t be replicated,” he says.

He fills a Weber grill with hard wood charcoal. “There’s nothing like cooking over wood that gets people’s mouth watering,”he says.

Turn up the heat

“The biggest mistake is too low temperatures,” he says. “Either not enough charcoal or fire power, and you don’t get those great grill marks you’re looking for.”

Dale Talde’s Korean BBQ Burger Sliders with Kimchi Mayo

Inspired by the McCormick® Flavor Forecast® 2017: GRILLING EDITION Next-Level Korean BBQ Burger trend. Recipe courtesy of Chef Dale Talde.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Kimchi Mayonnaise:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup kimchi, sliced

2 tablespoons McCormick® Sesame Seed

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Marinade:

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons (from 1 package) Grill Mates® Korean BBQ Marinade

1 tablespoon McCormick® Minced Onions

1 teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder

1 teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Korean BBQ Sliders:

1 pound ground beef chuck*

1 pound ground beef short ribs*

1/2 cup cold water

1 tablespoon (from 1 package) Grill Mates® Korean BBQ Marinade

12 slider rolls

1. For the Kimchi Mayonnaise, mix all ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

2. For the Marinade, place all ingredients into blender; cover. Blend until smooth. Reserve 3 tablespoons of the marinade. Place remaining marinade in large bowl.

3. For the Sliders, mix all ingredients in medium bowl until blended and water is absorbed into the meat. Shape into 12 patties.

4. Grill sliders over medium heat 2 minutes on one side or until browned, brushing with reserved 3 tablespoons marinade. Flip sliders and grill 2 minutes longer. Remove from grill and dunk into remaining marinade in large bowl. Repeat grilling and dunking until each slider has been cooked 4 to 6 minutes per side and are cooked through (internal temperature of 160ºF).

5. Serve sliders on rolls topped with Kimchi Mayonnaise.

Makes 6 (2-slider) servings.

*Substitution Tip: 2 pounds ground beef chuck can be substituted for 1 pound each ground chuck and short ribs.