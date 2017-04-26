Enter this lottery to win free IVF, save thousands of dollars

On top of the emotional turmoil of not being able to get pregnant naturally, many infertility treatments are also incredibly expensive. In vitro fertilization (IVF) especially can be a very costly procedure. While the price varies depending on insurance coverage and clinic, according to the National Infertility Association, the average cost of one cycle of IVF is more than $8,000. And as some women — again, it varies, depending on age and the individual — require multiple cycles before successfully conceiving, that can add up to more like tens of thousands of dollars.

In recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week, which runs through April 29, New Hope Fertility Center in Manhattan is holding a lottery giving away 30 free IVF cycles. That's an amazing opportunity for women dealing with infertility issues to get a chance to conceive at one of the top fertility clinics in the country, while saving thousands of dollars.

Organized by New Hope’s founder and medical director Dr. John Zhang, the lottery is open through May 1, with winners announced May 5 at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. As for the eligibility restrictions: Women ages 43 and younger who haven’t previously undergone IVF treatments can enter. They must have an IVF referral from their doctor and must be new patients at New Hope.

New Hope is the second largest fertility clinic in the country, and is known for being on the forefront of reproductive technologies. In 2016, Dr. Zhang used an advanced IVF technique to produce the first ever ‘three-parent baby’ — meaning, a child born with the DNA of three different people.

To enter the lottery, email IVF-LOTTERY@NHFC.COM with your name, date of birth, address, phone number and IVF referral.

The free IVF cycle must be redeemed before the end of 2017.

Visit newhopefertilitycenter.com/ivf-lottery/ for more information.