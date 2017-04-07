Welcome to the new fan-friendly Yankee Stadium

Watching the Bronx Bombers play will be a totally new experience when Yankee Stadium reopens April 10 for the team’s first home game of 2017.

After listening to feedback from fans, the ballpark has created new social areas to watch the game, less-expensive ticket options and a first-ever family zone.

“Part of our intention was not just to cater to families but also all generations,” says Kevin Dart, vice president of ticket sales services and operations. “We wanted to make sure to cover all our bases.”

That begins with giving more fans access. This season, the ballpark will offer 200,000 more tickets for $15 or less with two new options available both online and on game day: Grandstand Level, a limited number of seats for $10, and Pinstripe Pass for $15 that grants you general admission access and one drink (beer, soda or water).

With all the new ways to watch the game, you won’t want to stay in your seat anyway. The biggest change has turned one of the least popular areas of the stadium into a hot new hangout. On the 100 level, obstructed bleacher seats have been replaced with two new Terraces that look into the bullpens, with a full bar and food menu, with drink rails and outlets. Upstairs in sections 311 and 328, you can pull up a seat at the Budweiser Party Decks, which has two full bars and plenty of tables opening an hour and a half before the game begins.

One of the best views can now be had from the Batter’s Eye Deck bar on the 200 level, which has been expanded into a large patio with a view straight down second base, with tall tables and drink rails.

If you’ve got your eye on another game, head to the new indoor AT&T Sports Lounge on the field level whose bar back is wall-to-wall TVs showing every MLB game.

All of these new areas have added outlets to charge your devices.

Also new is the first-ever Kids Clubhouse. Located on the 300 level, the baseball-themed playground has a slide and tons of other equipment to climb on, plus a pitching cage for older kids and dugout benches for parents. There’s even a room for nursing mothers.