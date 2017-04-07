The best new eats at Yankee Stadium for 2017

Yankees fans have a ton of new concessions options, from pork belly-filled bao buns to barbecue royalty Mighty Quinn’s and a newly expanded Lobel’s. Check out our top picks of the newcomers.

The Mutz by Mozzarella Joint

From a simple combination of curd, salt and water, Mitch Cynamon has created the must-have new item at Yankee Stadium. Mozzarella Joint is making its debut in the city with a mild, chewy cheese hand-pulled at the stand in center field behind the right-side bleachers. “It's chopped up so you get a little bite of everything,” says Cynamon, with either grilled veggies or sopressata on a dense, slightly sweet semolina roll, or as a panzanella salad. Section 200, center field

Brisket Sandwich at Mighty Quinn’s

Being affiliated with the Yankees was “a no-brainer” for New York-born Mighty Quinn’s, says co-founder Micha Magid. The barbecue joint is serving a pared-down menu of sandwiches and meat on the bone, including their aptly named Brontosaurus Rib, but the real star here is their rightly famous brisket, absurdly tender and flavorful. Section 132

The Standard Burger at Bareburger

This year will see three new burgers debut at the stadium, but organic burger chain Bareburger has the easy winner. The new arrival to the stadium manage to grill up the most incredibly juicy beef patty, simply topped with cheddar cheese and a slice of pickle on a potato roll. No need to gussy up meat like that. Section 132

Fresh Hot Baos at Frank's Red Hot and Toyota Terraces

Of the new food items by Legends Hospitality, which supplies the Yankees’ concession stands, the winner is their new quartet of bao sandwiches, specifically the pork belly, which is rendered down to its essential soft-bacon goodness.

Meatloaf Burger at Lobel’s

The Yankee Stadium veteran is expanding from its sliced-to-order steak sandwiches into a new stand on the 100 level, serving steak-topped fries, a hickory chicken sandwich and, most notably, a meatloaf burger that’s just funky enough to elevate your Sunday night family staple to deeply satisfying ballpark food. Section 134

Philly Cheesesteaks Jersey Mike’s

Get made-to-order Philly cheesesteaks with either steak or chicken at this new stand in sections 107, 223 and 314. We dare you to finish the two-foot sandwich in one game.

Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop

Joining Linda’s Egg Creams, your new dessert option serves up eight of their most popular flavors, including Cherry Garcia and Tonight Dough. Sections 125 and 318