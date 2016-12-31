Once the bubbly goes flat and all the confetti is picked up, it’ll be time to literally turn over a new leaf by switching to a 2017 calendar.

You can make every day of the New Year a dog day with the NYPD’s first-ever K9 calendar, which showcases all the ways canines help the department. Four units of the NYPD use canine cops: Emergency Services, Transit Bureau, Counterterrorism and bomb squad.

We’re told that K9 Mike, who is not pictured above but appears as December’s dog, caused quite the stir when he rode the subway for his photo shoot, with many passengers snapping their own pics as he posed. Next stop Fashion Week?

The NYPD Canine Calendar can be purchased for $20 via the New York City Police Foundation. All proceeds benefit department programs and initiatives.

