A crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway involving two semi-trailers and two passenger vehicles left three people dead and at least four others injured early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred around 5:45 a.m. on the highway's eastbound side near Webster Avenue in the Bronx.

Three adults who were traveling in one of the cars died at the scene. Two others are in serious condition at a local hospital, while another two are thought to have suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

All lanes were closed while investigators probed the scene, grinding traffic to a hault. Delays of up to 80 minutes on the George Washington Bridge into the city were expected.