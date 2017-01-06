Ah, the new year, that time when we feel anything is possible. While you’re high on that new year, new you optimism, here are three upcoming classes in New York City that will help you pick up a new skill and keep that momentum going through the winter.

Photography 101

Brooklyn Brainery

Mondays Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 13

6:00-8:00 p.m.

$85

brooklynbrainery.com

Make 2017 the year you graduate from iPhone selfies to DSLR portraits. At Prospect Heights’ continuing education hub, this three-session introduction to picture-taking will get you set on the basics of composition, lighting and exposure. Best of all, it will give you something to look forward to on Monday nights.

French Essentials

Fluent City

Jan. 23-April 17

24 sessions

Locations and times vary

$699

fluentcity.com

Whether you’re planning to move to Canada after Trump takes office or you’re gearing up for a summer in Nice, this three-month long French class promises to have you conversing in the romance language within weeks. Small class sizes and custom materials provided by Fluent City will help you along.

Programming for Non-Programmers Bootcamp

General Assembly

Jan. 21-Jan. 22

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

$525

generalassemb.ly

Instead of spending inauguration weekend moping, do something useful, like, say, adding a new skill to your resume. These two day-long, immersive sessions will teach you web development and coding basics, from HTML to JavaScript to CSS, so you’ll be building your own site in no time—and at the very least, able to talk the lingo.