Two more days of 2016 — home stretch! After your hangover wears off and you're ready to embrace the next year (which we hope will be gentler than the last), here are three ways to ring in your first week of 2017:

Negroni Wednesday at House of Yes

Because it's hump day and you know you'll have trouble getting through the first week back to work, say yes to a night of $7 negronis at this Bushwick bar and performance space. The bittersweet combination of Campari, gin and vermouth garnished with an orange twist will be the perfect remedy to your midweek woes. Wed., Jan. 5, 7 p.m.-1:00 a.m.

See Wreath Interpretations

Whether you're struggling to let go of Christmas or you're simply a fan of the wreath as a timeless motif, Thursday is the last day to view this exhibition of creative takes on the holiday adornment. More than 40 contributors, from artists to everyday New Yorkers, submitted wreaths made of beer cans, gardening tools and more unconventional materials to adorn the walls at Central Park's Arsenal Gallery. Wed., Jan. 5 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

11th Annual 50 First Jokes NYC

Kick off your first weekend of 2017 with humor at the Bell House's annual night of 50 First Jokes. Fifty comedians, including Brooklyn acts Joe Pera, the Tonight Show writer Jo Firestone, SNL writer Julio Torres and more will each tell their very first joke of the year. Fri., Jan. 6. $15. Doors at 7:00, show at 8:00.