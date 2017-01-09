ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 09, 2017
Today 11:22 pm

6 dance classes to make exercise fun again

  • Lakshmi Gandhi

Get a great workout while exploring the diversity of dance.

As the days get shorter, getting motivated to exercise is harder than ever. We’ve rounded up six classes that promise to both get you moving in ways you'll be excited to go back to again and again, and are diverse as New York City itself.

Bollywood Funk

Channel your inner Bollywood superstar as lead instructor Ayesha Khanna leads you through choreographed routines to India’s latest hit songs. Bollywood Funk fuses hip-hop and Indian classical dance to create numbers that are both memorable and athletic. $99 for five classes, bollywoodfunknyc.com

Brukwine

Get ready to sweat as you move to the beat of Jamaican dance hall music and other Caribbean-inspired hits. Brukwine focuses on strengthening your waist, legs and core while also leading students through a highly aerobic workout that’s “fun, energetic and sexy,” says co-founder Autavia (Tavia) Bailey. $20/class or $90 for five classes, brukwine.com

Capoeira Guanabara

Created in the 1600s by enslaved Africans in Brazil, capoeira is a unique art form which combines martial arts, dance and acrobatics. Students typically burn 1,000 calories over the course of the two-hour class at Capoeira Guanabara, while also learning self-defense skills. The classes end on a relaxing note with a  freestyle “roda,” a capoeira circle accompanied by live music. $120 for eight classes, capoeiraguanabaranewyork.com

Banana Skirt

Dance away the winter blues while channelling the Bronx’s own Jennifer Lopez at Banana Skirt’s popular high-impact aerobic dance class. Instructors lead students through choreography set to artists like JLo, Rihanna and Beyonce in a body-positive and fun environment. $25/class, bananaskirt.net

Bharatanatyam

Intricate steps and hand gestures are crucial elements of the Indian classic dance form Bharatanatyam. At the Navatman School, students will learn about body positioning and the names and stories behind the steps they do. (It’s a much harder workout than it looks!) $250-$360 for the semester (first trial class is free), navatman.org

Bachata

Students new to bachata, a Dominican partner dance, can immerse themselves in the steps and rhythms of its unique accompanying music style in Piel Canela New York Center for the Arts’ six-week beginner class. Things really get going at the end of the class cycle, when everyone shows off their moves at a practice party at a local club. $20/class or $200 for 10 classes, Pearl Studios: 500 Eighth Ave., 12 Floor; pielcaneladancers.com

How to ace your college interview

How to ace your college interview

Even for high school seniors who have perfected their applications and standardized test scores, the college admissions interview is often a nerve-wracking experience. “I tell students, as far as the nervousness goes: The subject of the conversation is you,” says Ian Fisher, director of educational counseling at College Coach, an educational advising firm. “This isn’t a quiz or a difficult calculus problem. They just want to know you.” Easier said than done, right? Fisher shares his tips on how...
Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Hugh Laurie rule at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes, as everyone knows, are the “fun Oscars.” It’s the awards show that’s less important than the Academy Awards. It mixes movies and TV. There’s less literal show-stopping montages. It’s the one where the hosts are mean, especially if they’re Ricky Gervais. There’s booze. This year saw a bit of a change-up. Instead of someone like Gervais insulting Bruce Willis and Robert Downey Jr., we got the guy who playfully ran his hands through the diseased fox that sits atop our...
Viola Davis

Who won at the 2017 Golden Globes [complete list]

(winners in bold) FILM BEST MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA "Hacksaw Ridge" "Hell or High Water" "Lion" "Manchester by the Sea" "Moonlight" BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA Amy Adams, "Arrival" Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane" Isabelle Huppert, "Elle" Ruth Negga, "Loving" Natalie Portman, "Jackie" BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA Casey Affleck," Manchester by the Sea" Joel Edgerton, "Loving" Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge" Viggo Mortensen, "Captain...
The Patriots will host the Texans Saturday night.

NFL divisional playoff match ups, schedule, preview, start times

We lost the four weakest links this weekend, as the NFL playoffs continue onward toward Super Bowl LI. The four divisional round games are much stronger and more enticing than the wild-card weekend slate, which saw a few too many backup quarterbacks struggle in blowout decisions. Here's a brief look ahead at next week's Elite Eight matchups and the respective schedule for each: NFC No. 3 Seattle at No. 2 Atlanta, Saturday at 4:35 p.m. Fox The Seahawks were led by a dominant run game in their...
Nick Saban and Alabama will be looking for their second straight win over the Tigers in college football's biggest game.

What time does Alabama - Clemson game start? (kickoff, TV - ESPN channels)

For the second straight year, Clemson and Alabama will battle for the right to be called college football's best. Kickoff for the game is set for 8:12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, Jan. 9. ESPN will again broadcast the game across its entire platform. Here is a look at each channel's offerings. ESPN: Official Clemson vs. Alabama TV broadcast ESPN2: Homers telecast (pro-Alabama or pro-Clemson commentary) ESPNews: CFP Coaches film room (coaches break down the action) ESPN Classic: Sounds...
Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will look to advance to the divisional round yet again.

What time does Seahawks - Lions NFL playoff game start? (TV, streaming)

The Saturday nightcap of the first day of the 2016 NFL Playoffs will feature a battle between the host Seattle Seahawks and the visiting Detroit Lions.  Detroit enters as the No. 6 seed, owning 9-7 record, while the Seahawks are the No. 3 seed and own a 10-5-1 record. If Detroit pulls of the upset, it will face the No. 1-seeded Cowboys next weekend. If the Seahawks win, they will face No. 2 Atlanta next weekend. Kickoff for Seahawks - Lions is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at...
The new Gronk workout plan

The new Gronk workout plan

Rob Gronkowski is one of the most elite athletes on the planet. You and I are maybe not. But now, at the Boston Sports Club in Medford’s Wellington Circle, we can all work out like Gronk — through an exercise regimen designed by the star New England Patriots tight end and his no-less-physically-imposing family. Before the program went live for the public, I visited the “Gronk Zone” and tried my hand at its eponymous workout, confronting the realities that distinguish those that grace covers of...

Harden triple-double lifts Rockets to 8th in row
New York

Odell Beckham Jr. didn't make much of an impact Sunday.

Kristian Dyer: Partying didn't cause Odell Beckham's bad game, but it didn't help

Today 8:19 pm Partying on a boat in Florida just hours after his team closed out the regular season with a win at the Washington Redskins didn’t cause the New York Giants and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to lose in the Wild Card at the Green Bay Packers. But Sunday’s loss underscored that the Giants – and Beckham – just weren’t playoff ready. And while flying down to Florida to party with teammates and pose shirtless on a boat is allowed on a player’s off day, it was an unnecessary distraction and another...

Philadelphia

Book of Wyrms

Metal music meets go-go dancing

January 6 Fans of metal music and fans of go-go dancing rarely have the opportunity to cross paths. But thanks to one upcoming Philadelphia show that merges the two genres, they will be able to mingle for the first time — and hopefully the first of many times. On Thursday, Jan. 12, The Fire on Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties will host a triple-act night of hard-hitting entertainment designed to satisfy just about anyone. On hand will be The Bachelorettes, described as an “erotic, neurotic fashion...

Boston

Boston viewers were out of luck Sunday when NBC Boston's over-the-air-signal didn't reach Boston.

Boston viewers miss out on Golden Globes after NBC changes coverage

Today 10:07 pm Boston entertainment fans might have missed out on the first awards show of the season Sunday night. The Golden Globes, aired on NBC, wasn't viewable in much of the city after the network TV station cut ties with local affiliate WHDH earlier this month. In what is being billed as the biggest shake up in network television in Boston in two decades, NBC opted to create its own station and stop airing content on channel 7 when its contract with WHDH ended on Dec. 31, The Boston Globe reported. The...
