Police released footage Monday of thieves who they say made off with $6 million worth of jewelry on New Year’s Eve.

A clear black and white video shows two men breaking into the KGK Holdings jewelry wholesaler at 70 West 36th Street using a hammer and a pry-bar as light snow appears to fall around them at around 10 p.m.

The men look straight into the camera several times before trying to whack it.

Police said the thieves stole jewelry valued at $6 million from two safes, and then fled from the sixth floor of the building using the stairwell.

The suspects have not been apprehended.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.