VIRTUAL REALITY

First Look: Artists’ VR

It’s not just video game makers who are exploring the possibilities of virtual reality. The New Museum is offering the public a preview of the kinds of new works being developed by five artists, who will demonstrate their works and discuss the possibilities and challenges of the medium. Pieces include “a queer fantasia set in an industrial nightclub,” “a mutating labyrinth” and a simulation of the afterlife. Google Arts & Culture will provide free Cardboard headsets to attendees. Jan. 12, 7 p.m., $20, 235 Bowery, newmuseum.org —Eva Kis

FOOD

United States of Chop Suey

There’s one dish that Chinese restaurants owe their early success to: chop suey. Learn more about this iconic food with two experts on the dish: Heather Lee, author of “Chop Suey Corridor,” and Anne Mendelson, author of “Chow Chop Suey.” They’ll delve into the ugly early history of why Chinese immigrants had to fall back on opening restaurants, how they translated Chinese cuisine for American palates and, ultimately, how they influenced all culinary culture. Jan. 12, 6 p.m., $10, 62 Bayard St., Brookly, mofad.org — Eva Kis

FILM

Capote on Screen: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

The Brooklyn Historical Society’s new exhibit “Truman Capote’s Brooklyn: The Lost Photographs of David Attie” will be accompanied by screenings of the author’s adapted works, starting with his classic novella “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” starring Audrey Hepburn. The screening, the first of a four-part series, is free with RSVP. Jan. 12, 7-9 p.m., 128 Pierrepont St., Brooklyn, free, brooklynhistory.org

ARTS

The Nasty Women Exhibition

Feminists are uniting against Trump this weekend at the Nasty Women Exhibition in Queens. Not just an art show, it’s also a chance to organize protests against the upcoming inauguration. All of the display pieces will he hung from 12-foot boxes enclosing lights spelling out NASTY WOMEN. The art is for sale, and 100 percent of proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood; concerts, protest sign-making and other activities will also take place. Free shuttles will be provided from the L train. Jan. 12-15, free, The Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave., Queens, nastywomenexhibition.org

FILM

“Moulin Rouge!” + Absinthe

You probably weren’t old enough to drink when Baz Luhrmann’s tragic masterpiece came out in 2001. And it’s not as if Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman’s love story inside Paris’ storied nightclub wasn’t already a psychedelic feast. But at Videology’s back-to-back screenings this Friday, you’ll relive the magic with an absinthe cocktail from Doc Henson’s natural spirits. Jan. 13, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $20, 308 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn —Eva Kis

PARTY

House of Love

This progressive sex party at House of Yes only comes around once every three months, so don your sexiest outfit (impressive duds are necessary for admission) and revel in every kind of carnal desire at a pop-up strip club, BDSM dungeon, rooftop hot tub, wax experimentation, cuddle puddles and lots of secret rooms where anything (short of actual sex) may happen. Jan. 13, 10 p.m., $15-$35, 2 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick, houseofyes.org —Eva Kis

MUSIC

Zlatne Uste Golden Festival

For three decades, the Zlatne Uste Golden Festival has been celebrating Balkan and Romani music in Brooklyn. Don’t expect to sit quietly — these concerts, hosted by the Zlatne Uste Brass Band, turn into raucous affairs, with tons of dancing and musicians mingling in the crowd. This year’s fest includes two days of concerts from over 60 bands across four stages at Grand Prospect Hall. There will also be food and drink for sale inspired by culinary traditions in the Balkan Peninsula, as well as the Balkan Market selling jewelry, crafts and clothes. Profits go toward Balkan education and relief efforts. Jan. 13-14, Grand Prospect Hall, 263 Prospect Ave., Brooklyn, $35-$80, goldenfest.org

CRAFTS

VOGUEknitting Live

If you find your bliss between purl one and knit two, you can enjoy a full weekend of festivities dedicated to your passion this weekend at VOGUEknitting Live. The event includes classes for all levels of knitters, plus an exhibition and lounge. There’s also a marketplace with giveaways, book signings, panels, activities, games and fashion shows. When your hands and arms get tense, participate in Yoga for Knitters or enjoy a free massage at the Metamorphosis Day Spa. Jan. 13-15, Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, $20-$799, vogueknittinglive.com

ARTS

“The Oregon Trail”

It’s hard to believe we once got our thrills packing a wagon and hauling our livestock across the Oregon Trail. But the latest from Fault Line Theatre allows us to revisit this pixelated pastime through 1997’s Jane, who escapes the tribulations of middle school through the popular computer game. After all, even puberty seems easy compared to life on the range. But when Jane can’t seem to leave the trail, she must confront her in-game avatar in order to survive her modern life. Jan. 13-Feb. 12, WP Theater, 2162 Broadway, faultlinetheatre.org

FOOD

Cassoulet Cookoff

The French have pretty much nailed the whole culinary thing, so anyone confident enough to compete with a staple like the cassoulet has to be pretty confident in the results. Amateurs and professionals will take their best shot at the quintessential French comfort food at the Cassoulet Cookout at Jimmy’s No. 43, and you’ll want to be there to taste the results. Then you can help choose the winner for People’s Choice, while Chefs’ Consortium judges will choose Best of Show. Bon apetit! Jan. 15, 1-4 p.m., 43 E. Seventh St., $20-$25, jimmysno43.com

TALK

“Where Do We Go From Here? MLK and the Future of Inclusion”

Each year ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a panel meets at the Apollo Theater to address the current state of affairs for social justice. This year will focus on today’s political climate and the post-Obama era. In addition to commentary from scholars, activists and religious leaders, there are performances by poet Stacyann Chin, artist Marcelle Davies-Lashley and DJ Talib Kweli. It’s free to attend: RSVP online or arrive early to secure a place in the standby line. Jan. 15, 3 p.m., Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125th St., free with RSVP, apollotheater.org

ARTS

Fire This Time Festival

Just in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Fire This Time Festival turns a spotlight on not only African and African-American playwrights, but also developing talent, encouraging new voices to enter the field and help shape theater for the 21st century. Uniquely, the artists also get 100 percent of box office proceeds. This year, seven participants have each created 10-minute plays, accompanied by films, panels and more. Jan. 15-Feb. 5, Kraine Theater, 85 E. Fourth St., $20-$25, firethistimefestival.com

MUSIC

Harlem Gospel Choir

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the “World Famous” Harlem Gospel Choir performs a matinee concert at B.B. King’s Blues Club and Grill. Their tribute to the renowned activist will include uplifting songs performed in gospel tradition. The annual concert also celebrates the founding of the choir in 1986, originally inspired by a performance in homage to the reverend. A lunch menu will be available, with a food and drink minimum for tables and first-come, first-served seating. Jan. 16, 12:30 p.m., 237 W. 42nd St., $25-$30, bbkingblues.com

STAYCATION

NYC Attractions Week

Building on the success of its Broadway Week promotion, NYC & Company is adding 74 citywide amusements with a NYC Attractions Week. Take advantage of two-for-one admission to museums, tours, cruises, sightseeing and more. It’s a great option for crossing things off your bucket list — or, at least, ideas for when your parents are in town. Jan. 17-Feb. 5, multiple locations, prices vary, nycgo.com

TECHNOLOGY

Uptown Showdown: Humans vs. Machines

We’ve seen the scenario played out time and again in science fiction: mankind valiantly struggling for survival against the technology it created. Our unending fascination with this hypothetical is fielded once again next Tuesday at Symphony Space — but this time, it’s comedians debating who would win in the most epic battle for evolutionary dominance, including Dave Hill, Carolyn Castiglia, Josh Gondelman, Ophira Eisenberg and Adam Lowitt. The debate draws on audience participation, especially when it comes down to choosing the night’s victor. Jan. 17, 8 p.m., 2537 Broadway, $15, symphonyspace.org