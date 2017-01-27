LAST CHANCE

Kerry James Marshall: Mastry

Born in Alabama before the Civil Rights Act, Kerry James Marshall spent a lifetime creating stereotype-smashing art about the black experience in late 20th century America. The largest-ever exhibition of his work is on display at the Met, with 80 pieces (including 72 paintings), and this is the last week to catch this vital exhibit at a time in our history when it’s essential to remember where we came from — and despair that we still need art arguing that Black Lives Matter. Through Jan. 29, 1000 Fifth Ave., suggested $25, metmuseum.org

FOOD

From Eggs to Apples: The Cuisine of the Ancient Romans

Ancient Rome still fascinates us plebes even today. Explore the largest and wealthiest empire ever through its food at this Brooklyn Brainery class, where educator and food history enthusiast Andrew Coletti will tell you what people from the emperor’s guests to tradesmen, soldiers and shepherds all ate, then pass around bites gleaned from the cookbooks they left behind. Jan. 26, 8:30-10 p.m., $16, Prospect Heights Brainery, 190 Underhill Ave., brooklynbrainery.com

FASHION

Dressed to Kilt

Ahead of New York Fashion Week, get into the spirit (in more ways than one) at this Scottish fashion show with Scotch whisky. It starts with cocktails by Usquaebach and a runway show from designers like Vivienne Westwood and Siobhan Mackenzie (Top Young Scottish Designer of 2016). That’s followed by a formal ball in the High Line Hotel’s Grand Hall, offering both traditional Ceilidh music and house DJs. Proceeds benefit the Navy SEALs. Jan. 27, 7 p.m.-midnight, High Line Hotel, 109 10th Ave., $200-$5,000, dressedtokilt.com

MUSIC

Lucy Kaplansky

This folk sweetheart has probably been part of your daily earworm more times than you know, with distinctive pop vocals that often appear in television series and commercials — not to mention her numerous credits alongside indie musicians. At City Winery, she’ll perform a mix of original music from her six solo albums, plus covers of country icons like June Carter. Jan. 27, 8 p.m., 155 Varick St., $25-$32, citywinery.com

SNOW

Winter Carnival

The holidays are over but the winter fun’s just beginning with activities like ice skating, curling lessons, silent disco, yoga and a whole host of other cold temp-friendly events at the Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park. In addition to sporty activities for all ages, the Winter Carnival features performances by figure skating phenom Johnny Weir, drinks at the Warming Lodge, a Sk80s Night and Cozy Sweater Pup Meetup(!). Jan. 27-Feb. 4, free, bryantpark.org

MUSIC

“Falsettos” Album Signing

Meet the cast of Broadway’s “Falsettos” at a performance and signing for their new cast album from the revival of the Tony Award-winning musical by William Finn and James Lapine. The show may have closed this month, but the music lives on from talent like Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells. Stars performing at the signing will include Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms and Betsey Wolfe, plus a special appearance from composer/lyricist William Finn. Jan. 27, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 150 E. 86th St., free, barnesandnoble.com

FOOD & DRINK

Best of Brooklyn

This first-ever festival asked 45,000 of you what’s the Best of Brooklyn in 128 categories, and some of the top picks will be serving up small bites at Industry City this Saturday. Your ticket gets you unlimited tastings of Brooklyn-made craft brews, plus tastings from more than 20 top chefs, live music and . The day is separated into two sessions, plus a two-hour afterparty with the same beers but limited food tastings. Jan. 28, noon-8 p.m., Industry City, 274 36th St., Brooklyn, $35-$125

ARTS

“Fast Forward: Paintings From the 1980s”

The 1980s were a powerful decade for art, not just music and video but also evocative paintings that commented on such pressing themes as war, politics, capitalism and feminism while reacting in real time to the rise of AIDS. “Fast Forward: Paintings From the 1980s,” a new exhibition at the Whitney, reflects this turbulent time with pieces from over 40 artists, all drawn from the museum’s collection. Though broad in theme, they’re largely sourced from the movement in downtown NYC. Jan. 27-May 14, 99 Gansevoort St., $22, whitney.org

DRINKS

Lunar New Year’s Eve Bash

LuckyRice’s annual Epicurean Cocktail Feast at the Bowery Hotel rings in the Chinese New Year with eight specialty cocktails crafted from Asian ingredients and Bombay Gin, created by mixologists from popular NYC bars like Extra Fancy, Macao Trading Co, Sanatorium and more. Jan. 27, 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Bowery Hotel, 335 Bowery, $88, luckyrice.com

MUSIC

Sky-Pony

If you take the lead from a show titled “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” and put her with the writer of a show called “Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical,” you have to imagine that the resulting indie-pop duo is going to be a little, well, unique. That’s what fans love about Sky-Pony, with Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow, known for their sly lyrics and cheeky choreography onstage. They’re playing the Sheen Center as part of the Convergences — Indie Artist Series. Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m., 18 Bleecker St., $32-$47, sheencenter.org

PHILOSOPHY

A Night of Philosophy and Ideas

As last weekend’s marches proved, we accomplish more when we band together. But we can’t just stand side by side: Real change starts by connecting to one another and sharing opinions, experiences and resources. “A Night of Philosophy and Ideas” offers 12 straight hours of plays, poems, debates, readings, screenings, yoga, live music and more at the Brooklyn Public Library. The overnight marathon of human connection is free to attend, with food and drink for sale onsite. Jan. 28, 7 p.m., 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, free, bklynlibrary.org

PARTY

Dream Reservoir: A Night at the Surrealist Hotel

Fancy yourself good at sorting facts from, well, “alternative facts”? News from fake news? How about reality from Surreality? Test your chops with Dream Reservoir: A Night at the Surrealist Hotel. Party with the Surrealists of 1920s Paris while surrounded by immersive, evocative art and sipping Brooklyn Gin and Lucid Absinthe cocktails from an open bar while exploring floors of Dali-esque performances, from fortune tellers to poets. Surprises and secret portals await lucky adventurers. Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, Roger Smith Hotel, 501 Lexington Ave., $160, atlasobscura.com