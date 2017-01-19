Now you can pick up your package while working on your package.

Blink Fitness is offering a new service for its gym members called Amazon Locker.

The new self-service delivery location will allow members to pick up and return Amazon.com packages as they are working out or happen to just be around the gym.

This is the first time that Amazon Locker has been available through a fitness club, and will be at seven of Blink's 11 Manhattan locations: Grand Central, Penn Plaza, Nassau Street, Chelsea, 54th Street, 116th Street and 125th Street.