A 40-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested Sunday in connection with the disposal of a female body parts that were discovered at a Bronx waste transfer station.

Somorie Moses, of Flatbush, faces a charge of concealment of a human corpse, according to the NYPD.

His arrest comes five days after a bulldozer operator spotted a torso with one leg while moving garbage at the Metropolitan Waste Transfer Station in Hunts Point.

Investigators searched the site and eventually found two arms – without hands – believed to belong to the victim.

Police used surveillance video taken at the transfer station and cellphone records to identify Moses as a suspect.

Moses was convicted of attempting to promote prostitution in the second degree and profit from the prostitution of person younger than 16 years old after he was arrested in 2006, according to state records. He was sentenced to six months in a local jail and five years probation for the crime.