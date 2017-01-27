ADVERTISEMENT
Friday, January 27, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 6:12 pm

Sen. Avella calls on de Blasio to help save Staten Island pet pig Wilbur

Avella held a press conference on Thursday with Cristy Matteo, Wilbur’s owner who was “ratted” out, and other pig owners and supporters, calling on de Blasio to ease up and allow Wilbur to stay put.

It’s Wilbur’s last stand.

Wilbur, the Staten Island pig who has to leave his home or be “disposed of” by the city, is running out of time and his champion, Sen. Tony Avella, has issued a direct challenge to Mayor Bill de Blasio: Fix this archaic law or I will when I become mayor.

Acknowledging the city is dealing with a few ramifications of President Donald Trump’s pen, most recently, an executive order to cut funding to sanctuary cities, Avella said de Blasio is doing “a poor job” of caring for the city and its individuals.

Calling the city’s argument against Wilbur, a registered service animal, “ridiculous,” the Queens Democrat said it’s time to take “a fresh look at the policy.”

Cristy Matteo of Staten Island, Wilbur’s owner, initially won the case to keep Wilbur, Avella said, but the city refiled and Wilbur faces eviction once again.

“It seems the city isn’t abiding by its own administrative judge who dismissed the violation,” he added.

The state senator is trying to push a stalled bill that would allow small, domesticated pigs under 200 pounds and less than 22-inches long to reside in homes in New York.

He said he is waiting for the city council to issue a “home rule message,” that would allow the local government to decide if having a pet pig is legal.

As of Thursday afternoon, the directive still stands; Matteo, whose sick father relies on Wilbur as a therapy animal, has until the end of the month to find a new home for the pig.

“I’ve been around a number of these pigs now,” the senator, who stumbled upon the animals as his “pet” cause while campaigning door-to-door in 2010, said.

“It’s just the same as having a dog or a cat for emotional support. People identify with their pets and there’s no reason to treat these small pigs any differently than a dog or cat.”

When we’re slovenly or eat too much, we’re called pigs. If our apartments are messy, they are compared to pig sties. And it has been said that pigs are happiest when rolling in… well, you get the idea.

But the argument remains that domesticated pigs aren’t the same as pigs on a farm. Matteo’s pig happily lives with her dog, is housetrained and is not aggressive, Avella said.

Whoever dropped the dime on Wilbur isn’t completely off base. It is illegal to have a pet pig, pet monkey or other exotic pets in New York City. Even ferrets are personas non-grata in the city that never sleeps.

“Unfortunately, that’s just a sign of the times we live in today,” Brooklyn veterinarian Dr. Salvatore Pernice said. “Everyone doesn’t mind their own business.”

Pernice doesn’t know Wilbur personally, but boards his own potbelly pig at a sanctuary in Pennsylvania.

“I can tell you from my own personal experience, the pig is not barking,” he said, adding that his 170-pound dog weighs more than his 95-pound pig. 

More about Bill de Blasio

Then President-elect Trump vowed to undo everything President Barack Obama had done.

LIVE STREAM: De Blasio, NYPD Commissioner respond to Trump's Executive Order on sanctuary cities

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill will hold a press conference in response to Presidential Executive Orders signed by Donald Trump. The conference is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET.
Hillary Clinton '50-50' on running for NYC mayor, potential candidate saysA year after launching, LinkNYC reaches 1 million users: OfficialsMLK Speed Mentoring Day gives underserved students the chance to 'have a dream'
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots are favored by three points over the Falcons.

Vegas line for Patriots - Falcons Super Bowl a little odd

The Patriots went 14-2 in the 2016 regular season while the Falcons went 11-5. The Pats are much more experienced in big games, let alone the biggest game, and the New England defense is considered to be a much more stout unit than that of Atlanta’s. We’re still more than a week away from Super Bowl LI, so it’s still extremely early, but the Vegas line seems to be a little out-of-whack. The Patriots are only favored by three points over Atlanta. “Some may have thought the Pats would be more...
Marcus Smart turned in a strong effort hours after ripping into his coaching staff.

Celtics' point guards getting the job done ahead of brutal stretch of games

The Celtics rebounded quickly from one of their ugliest stretches of the season Wednesday night when they dumped James Harden and the Rockets, 120-109 at the Garden. Prior to the victory over Houston, the C’s had dropped three straight (two at home to sub-.500 teams) and there was some in-fighting between Marcus Smart and the C’s coaching staff. Less than 24 hours after the Smart blowup, though, the Celts turned in one of their more impressive performances of the season in beating the 34-15...
The Avett Brothers, Natalie Merchant to join Tanglewood this summer

The Avett Brothers, Natalie Merchant to join Tanglewood this summer

We can wish away the impending February snow by wistfully looking ahead to summer, where nights can be spent in the company of a picnic and a blanket as the Boston Symphony Orchestra serenades us into the night at Tanglewood. Our fantasies get a little more real today with the announcement of two guests heading to the Berkshire Hills this season: foot-stomping folksters the Avett Brothers, and everyone’s favorite wry alt-pop crooner, Natalie Merchant.  Merchant will perform Sun., July 2 at 7...
The company of Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women

'Trans Scripts, Part I' explores, celebrates the diversity of transgender women's true stories

No two transgender experiences are alike. That’s the crux of Paul Lucas’ “Trans Scripts, Part I,” which illuminates the lives of seven transgender women. The characters in the play, which had its U.S. premiere this month with the American Repertory Theater after an award-winning run at Edinburgh’s famed Fringe Festival, are based on real-life stories collected from more than 75 interviews with transgender people across the globe. “Even though the playwright is not a transgender person, the...
Branch Line's Ginger Latte5Photos

It all turns to gold: Turmeric's trendy takeover

As you’ve probably read in the news, everything is golden these days … even your lattes. Take a quick look through the #TurmericLatte hashtag on Instagram, and you’re greeted by thousands of beautiful photos of these bright, creamy beverages whose yellow color is derived from their key ingredient: turmeric. Long used in Indian curry dishes, turmeric’s active ingredient, curcumin, is so popular for its healthy, anti-inflammatory benefits that it’s just as common to find it in hipster cafes as it...

Which states will get hit hardest by Obamacare repeal?

As promised, President Donald Trump issued an executive order Jan. 20, just hours after taking the oath of office, that began the process of appealing the Affordable Care Act. The signature health care legislation crafted by former President Barak Obama has helped more than 20 million Americans gain coverage since 2010, resulting in the lowest uninsured rate in history. Other provisions have helped young adults afford plans and made it illegal to deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions....

Most Commented

Toshiba decides to split off core chip business, sell stake
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

JFK Airport in Queens, New York

'ISIS, Trump is here now' Mass. man yells while attacking Muslim airline employee: Queens DA

Today 8:14 pm A Massachusetts resident faces charges stemming from an alleged attack on a Muslim airline employee in the Delta Sky Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday night. The man invoked President Donald Trump’s name during the barrage of insults hurled at the employee, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said on Thursday. “The bigotry and hatred that the defendant is accused of manifesting and acting upon have no place in a civilized society – especially in Queens County, the...

Philadelphia

Protesters and activists rally in downtown Philadelphia during a visit by President Donald Trump to the GOP retreat on January 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, PA. House and Senate Republicans are holding their retreat through Friday in Philadelphia.

Thousands protest Trump as Philly braces for impact of new policies

Today 6:23 pm Protesters packed Center City Thursday to express their outrage with President Donald Trump, who came to Philadelphia to address the 2017 Joint Congressional Republican Retreat. Signs carried messages that ranged from “Impeach the traitor!” to “Trump/Pence regime: illegitimate fascist.”  The demonstrators included 73-year-old Jean Woodley, of Mt. Airy, who said she hadn’t been driven to march in 50 years, since Selma and the March on Washington. “Everyone who loves this country has to stand...

Boston

JFK Airport in Queens, New York

'ISIS, Trump is here now' Mass. man yells while attacking Muslim airline employee: Queens DA

Today 8:14 pm A Massachusetts resident faces charges stemming from an alleged attack on a Muslim airline employee in the Delta Sky Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday night. The man invoked President Donald Trump’s name during the barrage of insults hurled at the employee, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said on Thursday. “The bigotry and hatred that the defendant is accused of manifesting and acting upon have no place in a civilized society – especially in Queens County, the...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News