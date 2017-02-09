Best Valentine's Day events for singles in NYC (it's Galentine's Day, too!)

If, like everything else in the past year, love hasn’t worked out for you, there’s no need to spend Valentine’s Day with Netflix as your date. Get out to these great singles events.

Love Bites Power Ballad Sing-Along

Whether love has been good or bad to you, there’s a power ballad to scream out your feelings at this love-themed karaoke dance party. In case you don’t know the greatest love hits of Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith and more by heart, lyrics will be onscreen along with their iconic music videos; dress up in your ‘80s and ‘90s balladeer best for a costume contest, play your sickest riff in the air guitar competition, and sip themed cocktails like the Kiss from a Rose. Fri, Feb. 10, 9:30 p.m., $10, Union Hall, 702 Union St., Brooklyn

Relationsh*t!

The hipster nihilist humor of Lynn Bixenspan is exactly what you need to cut through the BS of this thing called love. Comics will offer their relationship stories, good and horrific, while real therapists listen and may even solve your problems, too. Proceeds benefit the Council for American-Islamic Relations. Friday, Feb. 10, 9:30-11 p.m., $8-$10, QED, 27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria

It's Friday, I'm (Not) In Love

The Skint’s singles dance party is back, and once again in black to remind yourselves that “every living thing on earth dies alone.” Party into blissful oblivion with DJ Gordon Gloom spinning the best broken heart ballads of the ‘80s to today, drink specials, “a cleansing anti-love ritual” and more. Friday, Feb. 10, 10 p.m., $6-$10, Littlefield, 622 Degraw St., Brooklyn

Brooklyn Chocolate Takedown

This is 2017, you don’t need someone else to buy you chocolates. Get to the Brooklyn Chocolate Takedown at Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club to taste your way through sweet and savory treats made by 18 cooks using Raaka Chocolate. Sunday, Feb. 12, noon-2 p.m., $20, 514 Union St., Brooklyn, $20

Fifty Shades of Play!

This event, at a venue called Madame X, may sound like a BDSM wonderland, but the only pain here will be breaking the ice. Engage in some literal play of the board game variety to meet someone romantic or otherwise — there’s nothing like Cards Against Humanity to learn something about people. Tickets include 2.5 hours of open bar and appetizers. Mon., Feb. 13, 6-9 p.m., $80, 94 W. Houston St.