ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday, February 08, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 9:56 pm

Best Valentine's Day events for singles in NYC (it's Galentine's Day, too!)

You don't need a +1 to have fun.

If, like everything else in the past year, love hasn’t worked out for you, there’s no need to spend Valentine’s Day with Netflix as your date. Get out to these great singles events.

Love Bites Power Ballad Sing-Along

Whether love has been good or bad to you, there’s a power ballad to scream out your feelings at this love-themed karaoke dance party. In case you don’t know the greatest love hits of Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith and more by heart, lyrics will be onscreen along with their iconic music videos; dress up in your ‘80s and ‘90s balladeer best for a costume contest, play your sickest riff in the air guitar competition, and sip themed cocktails like the Kiss from a Rose. Fri, Feb. 10, 9:30 p.m., $10, Union Hall, 702 Union St., Brooklyn

Relationsh*t!

The hipster nihilist humor of Lynn Bixenspan is exactly what you need to cut through the BS of this thing called love. Comics will offer their relationship stories, good and horrific, while real therapists listen and may even solve your problems, too. Proceeds benefit the Council for American-Islamic Relations. Friday, Feb. 10, 9:30-11 p.m., $8-$10, QED, 27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria

It's Friday, I'm (Not) In Love

The Skint’s singles dance party is back, and once again in black to remind yourselves that “every living thing on earth dies alone.” Party into blissful oblivion with DJ Gordon Gloom spinning the best broken heart ballads of the ‘80s to today, drink specials, “a cleansing anti-love ritual” and more. Friday, Feb. 10, 10 p.m., $6-$10, Littlefield, 622 Degraw St., Brooklyn

Brooklyn Chocolate Takedown

This is 2017, you don’t need someone else to buy you chocolates. Get to the Brooklyn Chocolate Takedown at Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club to taste your way through sweet and savory treats made by 18 cooks using Raaka Chocolate. Sunday, Feb. 12, noon-2 p.m., $20, 514 Union St., Brooklyn, $20

Fifty Shades of Play!

This event, at a venue called Madame X, may sound like a BDSM wonderland, but the only pain here will be breaking the ice. Engage in some literal play of the board game variety to meet someone romantic or otherwise — there’s nothing like Cards Against Humanity to learn something about people. Tickets include 2.5 hours of open bar and appetizers. Mon., Feb. 13, 6-9 p.m., $80, 94 W. Houston St.

DAYBREAKER NYC // Down the Rabbit Hole from DAYBREAKER on Vimeo.

Wake Up & Love

Daybreaker has been a game-changer for the healthy partying crowd, moving the fun to the morning and taking out alcohol for green juices and good vibes. For Valentine’s Day, they’re trying something new, mixing theater, poetry, “movement meditation” and, somehow, astronaut Leland Melvin into the usual dance party to start and spread some love. And knowing they’re into yoga bodes well for other aspects of a relationship. Feb. 14, 7-9 a.m., $30, Highline Ballroom, 431 W. 16th St.

Valentine’s Day Essentials

The Strand is bringing together the three Cs of self-care: coloring, candy and canines. Get to the brainy paradise that is their Rare Book Room for tastings of Brooklyn’s Fine & Raw chocolates, find zen inside the lines of coloring pages and the ultimate stress-reliever: playing with adoptable puppies from the ASPCA. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7-9 p.m., $15, 828 Broadway

No Dates Party

Singles who are ready to mingle should get to NoMo, the fashionable SoHo spot where the night belongs to you beginning at 6 p.m. with a one-hour champagne open bar, followed by heart-themed cocktails, small bites and live music from DJ Julian O’Keefe. Feb. 14, 6 p.m.-midnight, $25 ladies, $35 guys, 9 Crosby St.

Love Actually Valentine’s Day Showcase

Remind yourselves that while love is rarely easy, it’s always worth it at the 10th annual Valentine’s festival of short films. From a hopeless romantic who puts her dates to the movie love test to a couple separated by Alzheimer’s, you’re sure to shed tears or joy and sorrow. Dating consultant Steve Dean is sure to send you home with some new strategies for finding love in 2017. $20, Tues., Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m., Village Pourhouse, 64 Third Ave.

‘Romeo + Juliet’

Little Cinema is a little late with their immersive screenings of Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet.” But since 20 years later we’re still not over the star-crossed love of Claire and Leo, anytime is a good time to purge our feelings about it again, helped along by aerialists, ballet dancers, 3D video effects, themed cocktails and a live DJ (with afterparty). Feb. 15 & 17, 8 p.m., $15-$120, House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick

More about Valentine's Day

Best Valentine's Day gifts for her: She'll fall in love9Photos

Best Valentine's Day gifts for her: She'll fall in love

1. The Beyonce of bouquets Urbanstems just launched a new collection of pop-star-inspired bouquets: The Adele ($35), The Bey, left, ($80), and The Gaga ($65), all delivered fresh. urbanstems.com 2. Work it Carbon38 x Curtis Kulig Soho sports bra, $75, carbon38.com 3. The prettiest candle around Diptyque limited-edition Rosa Mundi candle, $68 6.5 oz. candle, diptyqueparis.com 4. Pucker up Smith & Cult The Tainted Lip Stained Flatte in Lovesucker, $24, smithandcult.com 5. Her new heart-shaped box...
‘The Virtuous Tart’ author Susan Jane White: Release your inner health b-tch.Alysia Reiner, Emmy Rossum and Brian Tyree Henry bring Modern Love to lifeNYC insiders share their most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day [5 Photos]
The Jacobs family took the easy way out on Tuesday.

Danny Picard: The Bruins are a pathetic franchise right now

The Boston Bruins are pathetic. They announced the firing of head coach Claude Julien on Tuesday morning, as the New England Patriots were getting set to leave Gillette Stadium, en route to Boston for their Super Bowl championship parade. Then they scheduled a press conference at 11:30 a.m., which is when the Duck Boats were rolling down Boylston Street in full force. Their goal was clear. From a public relations perspective, they would announce the controversial move and answer the difficult...
Kate Upton thinks she deserves the SI Swimsuit cover from now to eternity.

Crunch Time: Kate Upton is a diva, cheating Peyton Manning, MJ the ass

It’s safe to say that Kate Upton has become too famous for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she knows it. Upton reportedly demanded that she be placed on the cover of the upcoming annual issue. According to a NY Post source: “There was drama. Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people that she would only work with. She was being a big f---ing diva. She thinks she’s better than...
The Bruins will have to scratch and claw their way to a playoff berth.

Bruins' next three games should decide their fate for 2016-17 season

If you haven’t really paid attention to the Bruins (26-23-6) yet so far this season but will be tuning in more regularly now with the Patriots’ Super Bowl run over, welcome. You picked a good time to jump aboard this bumpy ride since truthfully these next three home games for Boston, packed into four days, could go a long way to deciding whether they make the playoffs for the first time in three years or not. The Bruins host the Sharks (33-17-4) on Thursday (7, NESN) in their first game under...
Will the Islanders fill the void in Hartford left behind by the now-Carolina Hurricanes?

Islanders to Hartford a longshot

Two days after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman hinted New York Islanders owners Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky were studying the franchise’s present and future home arena “options,” a report in Bloomberg, citing sources, said Barclays Center officials have determined housing the team is financially unviable. Almost immediately, questions were raised about where the franchise would settle with the renovated Nassau Coliseum, Belmont and Willets Point, Queens, being listed as potential destinations....
David Wright is penciled in as the Mets' starting third baseman for Opening Day.

Sid Rosenberg: Mets and Yankees with high 2017 expectations

Believe it or not, Major League Baseball spring training is right around the corner. Both New York teams are coming off disappointing seasons and are looking to bounce back in 2017. The future does look bright for both the Yankees and Mets, so let’s look at what the teams did while their fan bases were in hibernation. Coming off a disappointing 2016 season that was riddled with injuries, the Mets look primed and ready for a World Series run in 2017.The Amazin’s return one of baseballs best...
NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski may be ready to leave Yahoo for ESPN.

Adrian Wojnarowski to jump to ESPN, leave Yahoo and The Vertical?

ESPN is about to have a monopoly on breaking sports news. The Worldwide Leader is ready to bring Adrian Wojnarowski into its fold, giving it a stranglehold on all of the big news coming out of the NBA. With Adam Schefter as its main NFL reporter, ESPN is now the destination for sports fans when it comes to breaking news on the two most popular sports in the United States. Deadspin’s Kevin Draper was the first to report that “Woj” was ready to make the move to Bristol, Connecticut (which is...

Most Commented

Sessions' role as U.S. attorney general unsettles legalized pot industry
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Ice Festival6Photos

Kosher food fest, superhero tour, pet fashion show and more things to do in NYC

Today 9:17 pm Your weekend starts now. PODCASTS RadioLoveFest Meet some of your favorite faces you’ve probably never seen before at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s fourth annual festival bringing podcasts to the stage. See a special Valentine’s-themed edition of The Moth, Jon Favreau (the former Obama aide) and co. talking politics and, of course, Ira Glass of “This American Life.” Through Feb. 11, various locations, $35 and up WELLNESS Union Square Sweat Fest Perhaps you didn’t make it as far as you thought...

Philadelphia

After Wednesday, Joel Embiid will have played in just one of Philly's last 10 games.

Joel Embiid will sit out two more games, Sixers say

Today 5:20 pm The Sixers told reporters Wednesday that star center Joel Embiid, who has not played since Jan. 27, will miss Philly's home game Wednesday night against the Spurs. He will also not travel to Orlando with the team for the second part of a back-to-back against the Magic Thursday. The team is optimistic he'll be back and ready to go against the Heat when they come to town Saturday for the team's final home game before the All-Star break. Embiid has a right knee injury and participated "lightly" in...

Boston

The Jacobs family took the easy way out on Tuesday.

Danny Picard: The Bruins are a pathetic franchise right now

Today 7:07 pm The Boston Bruins are pathetic. They announced the firing of head coach Claude Julien on Tuesday morning, as the New England Patriots were getting set to leave Gillette Stadium, en route to Boston for their Super Bowl championship parade. Then they scheduled a press conference at 11:30 a.m., which is when the Duck Boats were rolling down Boylston Street in full force. Their goal was clear. From a public relations perspective, they would announce the controversial move and answer the difficult...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News