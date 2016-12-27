Rex Ryan wanted to be an NFL head coach and only an NFL head coach. Two seasons ago, after getting canned by the Jets but before signing on to coach the Bills, the defensive-minded skipper said he would not considering being a defensive coordinator — and that it was either TV or head coaching.

Well, get reach for the pro football musings of one of the most interesting characters to stand in an NFL sideline, as several reports confirm that the Bills have fired Ryan.

Buffalo had a shot at a playoff spot as recently as last week, but their loss in overtime to Miami not only ended the Bills' chances but also highlighted many of Ryan's shortcomings as head coach.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will serve as interim coach in Week 17. "He’s a big-time candidate for the full-time job," Rapoport tweeted.