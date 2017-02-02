A Brooklyn film festival is here to remind us of our rich cultural heritage of Nazi-punching this weekend.

Fash Bash Bash

Feb. 4, 8:30-11 p.m.

Verso Books, 20 Jay St., Suite 1010, Brooklyn

Free

Lest we forget it wasn’t civil discourse or political collaboration that defeated Hitler’s ideology of hate and genocide — we Nazi-punched our way through a skirmish called World War II. Punching Nazis was then, and remains now, the civic duty of anyone who believes in freedom and equality for everyone, not just those who are white and Christian.

Enter Fash Bash Bash: A Night of Nazi-Punching on Film, inspired by the masked crusader who popped Richard Spencer right in his “peaceful ethnic cleansing” face on Inauguration Day. Alt-right, meet right hook. For two and a half glorious hours, cheer along to “some of our favorite clips from cinema history of Nazis getting punched in the face,” as the event page puts it.

One of the organizers at The New Inquiry digital magazine, Ava Kofman, told Gothamist some of the clips will be introduced by the people who helped collect them, to provide historical context (not that anyone in the room will be wringing their hands about the ethics of Nazi punching). The screening is free, and because on the nose is as good a place as any to punch a Nazi, punch will be served.

For a preview, check out the Tumblr devoted to tracking down all the Nazis anyone has ever punched. And, of course, there are always the endless GIFS of Spencer getting punched set to music: