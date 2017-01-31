If your weekend doesn’t start until brunch o’clock, there’s finally an event for you.

After kicking off on the West Coast, BrunchCon is heading east to New York City on March 26. Organizers promise to cram a whole year’s worth of Sunday morning goodness into a single day, with over 50 local restaurants and vendors filling Brooklyn’s Grand Prospect Hall like The Malaysian Project (perhaps we’ll see a seafood mountain?) and boozy snocones from Sweetface Snoballs.

And because the best brunch is a bottomless one, there’s also a mimosa bar and, to help keep the hardest of partiers upright, a hangover lounge. It’s all going down at 263 Prospect Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $55 for general admission and $90 for VIP (an extra hour of all of the above) — and if Dessert Goals was any indication, they’ll be gone well before prices go up on Feb. 16.

