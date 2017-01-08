Police are searching for a cab driver who they say raped a woman at knifepoint in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The 29-year-old woman hailed a red minivan near Kensington in Brooklyn at 3 a.m. and asked to be driven to her home in Sunset Park. When they reached her residence, the driver pulled out a knife and demanded money, police said.

The woman handed over approximately $100. Before she could exit the vehicle, the driver entered the backseat and forced himself on her, investigators said. He then sped away in the minivan.

The woman walked to the 68th Precinct to report the attack. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released.

The man is described as 20-25 years old and driving a red minivan. There was no information as to what type of taxi or ride-hailing service was involved.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.