The most exciting thing to occur at Madison Square Garden in the past few weeks regarding the Knicks came when one of the team's heroes from the 90s allegedly went after owner James Dolan.

Charles Oakley, who starred with the Knicks from 1988-98, was arrested after getting into a fight with a fan during the Knicks - Clippers game Wednesday night. Several reports said that Oakley was attempting to go after Dolan. According to reporter Mike Vorkunov: "Charles Oakley got cuffed. He's telling 'I didn't do nothing! Dolan did this...This is bulls***.' Phil Jackson came out to try to calm him."

Knicks president Phil Jackson, who coached against Oakley when he was head coach of the Chicago Bulls during the '90s, tried to get Oakley to "calm down" after the fight in one of the player entrance tunnels, according to ESPN's Ian Begley.

The Knicks' public relations staff issued the following statement: "Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner. He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon."

Oakley was recently in the news for applauding LeBron James' comments regarding Charles Barkley. Oakley himself tweeted, "I love everything LeBron James said about the hater. [Barkley] needs to stop drinking at work. TNT, can I stop by and get a drink?